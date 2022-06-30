NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns in conversation with multiple teams, including Miami Heat, regarding trade for veteran forward 

As per NBA rumors, the Phoenix Suns have spoken with multiple teams, including the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, regarding a trade for Jae Crowder. The Suns could be looking to shake things up this offseason after a disappointing exit in the playoffs.

They were among the favorites to land the title after ending the regular season with a franchise-record and league-best 64 wins. However, things didn't go as planned. Phoenix endured a 30+ point loss in Game 7 in round two against the Dallas Mavericks at home.

The Suns are likely to part ways with restricted free agent Deandre Ayton. They could look to move Jae Crowder, too, according to Legion Hoops. The report says that the Suns have spoken to the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers.

With NBA free agency only hours away, Phoenix has consistently had conversations with multiple teams about Crowder, and the chatter is expected to pick up.

NBA Rumors: Exploring why Phoenix Suns want to trade Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns' motive behind trading Jae Crowder could be to free up cap space. The former Heat forward is set to earn $10 million in the final year of his deal next season.

Crowder was instrumental in helping Phoenix turn into a perennial playoff contender. However, his production declined last campaign, especially offensively.

He averaged a respectable 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest, shooting 34% from the 3-point range. His efficiency dropped in the playoffs to 40% from the field and 30% from the long range, though.

At 31, Crowder is on the decline, but he can play a few impactful seasons for other contending teams because of his strong defense and experience of playing multiple Finals. The Suns are better off if they add another scorer, especially with Ayton likely to leave.

They have been linked with Rockets guard Eric Gordon. They could insert Cameron Johnson into the starting lineup at the four as an immediate replacement.

Johnson, who'll be in his fourth year in the league, averaged just over 12 points on an impressive 46/42/86 shooting split. At 6-foot-8, Johnson offers size in the wings, and he could flourish in an extended role on offense. He has also made leaps as a defender over the last two campaigns.

The Phoenix Suns could get decent value in return for Crowder, who could draw interest from teams like the Heat and the Boston Celtics.

