NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns open to moving 3&D specialist, Utah Jazz sharp shooter a potential target

Recent rumors have suggested that the Phoenix Suns are engaged in trade negotiations centered around Jae Crowder. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the potential trade package on NBA Today.

"They [Phoenix] are conducting business. They are in trade negotiations right now. Lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who's available on the market right now. Whether or not there's going to be a deal for him that materializes between now and next week's trade deadline, we'll have to wait and see."

Windhorst added that with Crowder's expiring contract, the Suns could also make a deal that frees cap space. Per his sources, the Suns would be open to spending more money to build a competitive roster.

Windhorst also said there could be a potential trade with Utah:

"It would not surprise me if the Suns get involved in the negotiations for Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz, who's available on the market right now. Several teams are bidding for him."

Following their loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals, the Phoenix Suns haven't done much to improve their roster.

Windhorst also relays Phoenix is working on a long-term contract extension for Cam Johnson. The Suns are in trade negotiations right now, mainly centered around Jae Crowder, per @WindhorstESPN . Bojan Bogdanovic is a potential target to monitor.Windhorst also relays Phoenix is working on a long-term contract extension for Cam Johnson. The Suns are in trade negotiations right now, mainly centered around Jae Crowder, per @WindhorstESPN. Bojan Bogdanovic is a potential target to monitor.Windhorst also relays Phoenix is working on a long-term contract extension for Cam Johnson. https://t.co/g23IoiqfWw

Considering the Suns' plans to engage in contract extension discussions with Cam Johnson, Phoenix is looking to invest in the future. The Suns could make some moves soon.

Can the Phoenix Suns benefit from landing Bojan Bogdanovic?

Bojan Bogdanovic shoots over Chris Paul.

The Phoenix Suns haven't made many moves in the offseason. Their most significant move was matching DeAndre Ayton's offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers.

By re-signing Ayton, Phoenix has retained the core that took them to the Finals two seasons ago. The Suns will remain a formidable team with the proven chemistry that saw them notch a 60-win season.

ESPN @espn



Ayton can't be traded without his consent for a full year. The Phoenix Suns have matched Deandre Ayton's four-year, $133M offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers, his agents told @wojespn Ayton can't be traded without his consent for a full year. The Phoenix Suns have matched Deandre Ayton's four-year, $133M offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers, his agents told @wojespn.Ayton can't be traded without his consent for a full year. https://t.co/ZXm57dkjqz

The Suns managed to sign Damion Lee and Josh Okogie this offseason. Both will provide some additional depth. However, neither really pushes the needle.

In this regard, a move for Bojan Bogdanovic could benefit Phoenix. Bogdanovic offers consistent scoring from a variety of spots on the floor. This addition would have significant implications for Booker and Bridges. They may find themselves relatively freed up with another scorer on the floor.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Bojan Bogdanovic having his best game of the tournament so far. Up to 23 points. Has been in rhythm with 3s off the bounce Bojan Bogdanovic having his best game of the tournament so far. Up to 23 points. Has been in rhythm with 3s off the bounce https://t.co/FnYHHgLR1X

While Bogdanovic pales in comparison to Crowder on the defensive end of the court, he can undoubtedly add significant value to Phoenix. With Utah attempting to ship out most of its veterans, a potential trade is not out of the question.

