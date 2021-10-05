NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns reluctant to give Deandre Ayton a max contract extension

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly reluctant to give their 2018 Number 1 pick, Deandre Ayton, the lucrative max rookie extension. After a sensational season with the Suns, many would have expected Ayton to stick with the franchise, however, the new development may force him to think of other alternatives.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Deandre Ayton has no intention of accepting any deal, less than the max contracts offered to Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Wojnarowski also reported that all discussions on a possible deal are currently halted.

Deandre Ayton is currently eligible for a 5-year max rookie extension, ranging up to $172.5 million. With all the bonuses, the value of the contract could even increase. However, the Suns' reluctance to go ahead with the max extension has cast a shadow over Ayton's future with the franchise.

If the Suns fail to come to an agreement on any possible deal with Ayton, he could be a restricted free agent next summer. Although the Suns could match the price at that time, there is no certainty on how the relationship between the two parties will be at a later date.

However, as of now, it looks certain that Ayton is not ready to sign any deal other than the rookie max extension that he believes to have deservedly earned.

How important is Deandre Ayton to the Phoenix Suns?

Deandre Ayton was an essential part of the Phoenix Suns' run to the NBA Finals during the 2020-21 season. The center averaged 15.8 PPG, 11.8 RPG and 1.1 BPG all while shooting 65.8% from the field. He was dominant in the paint and contributed massively on both ends.

Ayton had a sensational game-winning dunk that helped the Suns team register a nail-biting win over the Clippers in the Conference Finals.

Since getting drafted in 2018, Ayton has proven his abilities time and again with the Suns. He proved his worth once again in the postseason after registering incredible stats there.

The Suns will definitely be one of the teams to watch out for this season. They have the presence of stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker. However, there is no doubt that Ayton is also one of the most important parts of the team and if they were to lose him due to the franchise's reluctance in giving him the max contract.

It would be a big blow for them as they would end up losing one of the most talented players in the league at the center position.

