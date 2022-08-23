NBA Rumors : Phoenix Suns reportedly offered DPOY runner-up and draft picks in exchange for Kevin Durant

Despite the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns being Kevin Durant's preferred destinations, other teams have seen more traction in trade discussions.

Durant requested a trade on June 30. Since then, media outlets have reported rumors of the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors as possible destinations.

However, in Shams Charania's latest article on the Durant saga, he says the Phoenix Suns proposed a package in exchange for Durant:

"The Phoenix Suns similarly have dangled a package around All-Defensive wing Mikal Bridges and a handful of first-round draft picks, which has not picked up any steam with the Nets, league sources said." (via) The Athletic

While this package has had no traction, it could just have been a starting point for trade talks between the two teams. The Suns front office would have realized that such a package would be considered a low ball.

Charania also said the Suns, despite being Durant's favorite, have lagged behind Boston, Toronto and Miami in trade talks:

"Phoenix has attempted over the past month to make creative proposals to Brooklyn, possibly via three or four-team trades, where an All-Star-caliber player goes to the Nets.

"But the Suns have yet to find a suitable deal, and that is largely why they appear to be behind Boston, Toronto and Miami in the Durant sweepstakes." (via) The Athletic

The Brooklyn Nets have made their stance clear on the Durant front. Unless the required offer presents itself, they will not move the former MVP. After Durant presented Nets owner Joe Tsai with an ultimatum, things appear to have gone sour between the two.

Kevin Durant trade talks in limbo

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets' high demands in a Kevin Durant trade has deterred many teams' interest in a deal.

However, many have speculated whether Durant will sit out the upcoming season to elicit a trade from Brooklyn. "Sitting out" has become a trend with many top players, including Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis, to coax their team into fulfilling their wishes.

Durant isn't the type of player to avoid playing basketball. We might see a healthy Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain in Brooklyn.

