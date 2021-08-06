NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns targeting Paul Millsap and Elfrid Payton

The Phoenix Suns will be eager to make the NBA Finals for a second straight year, and as per NBA rumors, they will be a busy team when it comes to player acquisitions.

The Suns have been an active team since the 2021 NBA draft day. They re-signed veteran leader Chris Paul to a four-year, $120 million deal and managed to bring back backup guard Cameron Payne along with Frank Kaminsky. They have also signed veterans like JaVale McGee and Landry Shamet (via trade with the Brooklyn Nets).

The Phoenix Suns are expected to be active on the open market in the coming few days.

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns looking to add more depth to their roster; will pursue Paul Millsap and Elfrid Payton

The Phoenix Suns need to add more depth to their squad as they continue to prepare for the 2021-22 NBA season. The two players who have been linked with them recently are Paul Millsap and Elfrid Payton.

The Millsap rumor was first reported by the NBA Analysis Network's Evan Massey. Here's what he said:

"Per a league source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the Phoenix #Suns could be a team to watch for Paul Millsap. Certainly would be a good fit for both parties involved."

Paul Millsap played for the Denver Nuggets during the 2020-21 NBA campaign. He averaged 9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.

Millsap shot 47.6% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc. He will provide some much-needed backup for the two starting forwards: Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges.

The cross, the reverse and the English from Paul Millsap! 🧊#NBAPreseason on NBA LP pic.twitter.com/RTp17ibdWl — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, rumors circling former New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton were reported by the New York Post's Marc Berman, who said:

"Source confirms PG Elfrid Payton return to Phoenix is strong possibility. Payton has 17 career triple doubles. Meanwhile, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina, Knicks teammates to start 2020-21, still unsigned. Smith won't be back in Detroit, per source."

Elfrid Payton was the starting point guard for the New York Knicks last season. He is a tremendous force on defense, which could be a reason why the Phoenix Suns are interested in signing him. He averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Think we just witnessed the best Elfrid Payton sequence of the season pic.twitter.com/rw5mtfxzu8 — Tom Piccolo (@Tom_Piccolo) April 22, 2021

Both Millsap and Payton will likely be part of the Phoenix Suns bench unit. The Suns have a very young squad in general. Having veterans like the two stars mentioned above would help them immensely moving forward.

