NBA Rumors: ‘Poison Pill Provision’ set to take reigning Sixth Man of the Year off the market until next offseason

With the NBA season closer than ever, rookie extensions are still being finalized around the league. Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat were two of the most notable names pending extensions.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Tyler Herro signed a four-year, $130 million extension with the Heat. This contract will see him through to the 2026-27 NBA season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. https://t.co/n1Z1IW73PX

As reported by Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the extension contains a poison-pill provision. The provision will likely see Herro off the trade market until July 2023.

"First-round picks (Herro was a first-round pick in 2019) who receive extensions before their fourth NBA seasons are subject to the “Poison Pill Provision,” which would make it difficult for the Heat to include Herro in a trade until July 1, 2023," Jackson reported (via) The Miami Herald.

2022-23 NBA Preseason highlights: James Wiseman shines, Grizzlies' rookies shut down the Bucks, Suns log loss to start the season

James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors

The NBA preseason began with the 2022 Japan games between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards. The Warriors took both games decisively, with their young core finishing off games in the fourth quarter.

James Wiseman was undoubtedly the star of the first game. He added 20 points and nine rebounds on 8-11 shooting. He had a block and an assist to round out his box score.

Since playing in the summer league, Wiseman has looked much sharper on the defensive end, both on the perimeter and near the rim.

However, his threat as a lob finisher is a significant upside for the Warriors' offense.

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA Spread the floor, James Wiseman drag screen for Steph, lob, the dunk. It's that simple. Spread the floor, James Wiseman drag screen for Steph, lob, the dunk. It's that simple. https://t.co/1AQxpjLKDw

Wiseman's second game was a bit of a dud. However, Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s 3-point shooting in the game had several people questioning why he fell to the 28th pick in the 2022 draft.

The Memphis Grizzlies had themselves a night on Oct. 1. In the absence of all their premier starters, they managed to grab a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Six Grizzlies scored in double-digits, with rookies David Roddy and Kenneth Lofton Jr. leading the pack with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Santi Aldama posted a near double-double with 13 points and eight rebounds.

The depth on the Grizzlies' bench will serve them well, with Jaren Jackson Jr. scheduled to be out at the start of the season.

The Phoenix Suns had a less-than-ideal start to the season. The NBL's Adelaide 36ers defeated the Suns. The loss was similar to the Suns' Game 7 loss in the Western Conference finals last season. The 36ers shot the lights out from 3-point range, shooting 24-43 from deep. In response, the Suns tallied 9-34 shooting from behind the arc for the night.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far