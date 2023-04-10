NBA Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers likely to trade their lottery pick unless they get the No. 1 pick

While all remaining teams have their focus set on making final adjustments and preparations ahead of their playoff runs, the teams who did not qualify are forced to face the harsh reality of preparing for next year.

Among the most disappointing teams this season are the Portland Trail Blazers. After making a number of offseason moves with the hope of prying the championship window open while Dame Lillard is still able to play at a high level, they underperformed.

Despite a strong start to the season, Portland finished just 33-49 and are seven games behind qualifying for the play-in.

As they desperately attempt to build a contender around Lillard, it has now been reported by The Athletic that the franchise will likely trade its first-round pick unless it falls to the number 1 overall pick, which will presumably be Victor Wembanyama.

Portland has the 5th-best lottery odds, giving them a 10.5% chance of landing this top spot.

Where do the Trail Blazers go from here?

While most teams would love to get their hands on a top prospect, the Trail Blazers do not have time to wait for one to develop.

It is rare for a player to be able to play a role in a contending team in their first few seasons in the NBA, and the Trail Blazers seem to be of the mindset that they would be better off trading this potential play for a more win-now player.

Jerami Grant, who has averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this year while shooting 40.1% on three-pointers, is also set to be a free agent so the Trail Blazers will have to make a decision on his future.

Anfernee Simons has taken some strides forward in his development this season, averaging 21.1 points and 4.1 assists but still does not look ready to be Lillard's true co-star.

The Trail Blazers also made a mid-season trade to bring in Matisse Thybulle and will be forced to make a decision on his future as he will also be a free agent. The bottom line is that there are more questions than answers regarding Portland right now.

Despite the countless quotes that have come out regarding Lillard's loyalty and commitment to the Trail Blazers, the concerns that they will never be able to build a contender around him are becoming more and more legitimate. At 33 years old, the clock is ticking and this will be a massive offseason for Portland.

