NBA Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers to prioritize re-signing Norman Powell in free agency

The Portland Trail Blazers could dominate NBA rumors in the coming weeks. The latest reports in this regard suggest they are keen to re-sign their free agent Norman Powell.

Powell was widely expected to decline his $11.6 million player option on August 1 to become an unrestricted free agent. Yahoo Sports confirmed the same after the sixth-year guard told them he has decided against extending his current contract.

Norman Powell had a career-best season in the 2020-21 NBA campaign. He started the season with the Toronto Raptors, for whom he averaged 19.6 points per game on 49.8% shooting from the floor, including 43.9% from beyond the arc on 6.4 attempts per contest.

He was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers midway through the season, where he averaged 17 points per game, making 44% of his shots from the field.

Due to his remarkable year, he is expected to receive multi-year offers, which could be much higher than the $11.6 million he would receive if he were to extend his player option.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Portland Trail Blazers are making the re-signing of Powell a top priority this off-season. Here's what the report said:

"Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell told Yahoo Sports he will decline his player option for the 2021-22 season and become an unrestricted free agent (on) Aug. 1. The player option is worth $11.6 million, and he is expected to receive a considerable raise and a multiyear deal this summer. Powell, 28, will have multiple suitors with the Trail Blazers, making re-signing the high-flying guard a top priority, sources said."

NBA rumors suggest the likes of the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks are two teams who have shown interest in signing Norman Powell.

NBA Rumors: Why the Portland Trail Blazers are keen to bring Norman Powell back for next season

Norman Powell (#24) of the Portland Trail Blazers in action

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build a title-contending team around star guard Damian Lillard this off-season. There have been multiple NBA rumors that have suggested Lillard could request a trade if the team fail to make quality additions to their roster.

Norman Powell won't be a new addition, but there is no doubt regarding his ability to deliver on the big stage. He can play multiple positions and is a terrific shooter, something the Portland Trail Blazers will need if they are to remain a lethal offensive team.

The 6' 3" swingman is also a decent defender on the perimeter and averaged 1.3 steals per game in his 27-game stint with Portland. NBA rumors suggest CJ McCollum could be one of the players the Trail Blazers might actively shop this summer.

If that happens, Powell could be a cheaper option to play alongside Damian Lillard in the backcourt, compared to McCollum, which would allow the team to bring in much-needed upgrades at other positions. The Portland Trail Blazers need major improvements in defense, an area they have lacked a lot of firepower in the last few years.

McCollum appears to be one of their best trading blocks, so moving him would allow the Trail Blazers to make quality additions to their squad this summer.

