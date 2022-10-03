NBA Rumors: Prospect of LA Lakers trading 9x All-Star in coming weeks and months remains real 

NBA rumors suggest the LA Lakers could still trade Russell Westbrook in the coming weeks and months. The Lakers have had conversations with several teams about moving the nine-time All-Star.
However, potential suitors have also asked the 17-time champions for their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, the only draft capital at their disposal. The Lakers have been reluctant to include the picks as they only have one shot at making a deal that improves their roster.
Westbrook is still on the LA Lakers roster through training camp and on the eve of their first preseason game. He has been an active participant with the Lakers throughout the offseason. The Athletic's latest report suggests Westbrook getting moved is still a possibility. Here's what the report stated:
"League sources tell The Athletic that the prospect of him [Westbrook] being traded in the coming weeks and months remain real."
Coach Darvin Ham revealed that Westbrook is part of the most common starting lineup during training camp. Team co-captain Anthony Davis said the Lakers' big three with him, Westbrook and LeBron James, are trying to be selfless and aggressive.
The LA Lakers have prepared for both outcomes regarding the Westbrook situation. It will be interesting to see if the former MVP can turn things around and remain with the Lakers.
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers seriously considered trading Russell Westbrook, 2027 and 2029 picks to Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers reportedly offered Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook and their unprotected future firsts. However, as mentioned above, the Lakers didn't want to give away those picks.
The Athletic's recent report states that the Lakers considered making a U-turn in that regard. Here's what the report said:
"Rob Pelinka, owner Jeanie Buss and senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis seriously considered sending Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for center Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield."
The trade didn't go down as general manager Rob Pelinka decided to see if Westbrook could find a way to gel with the current roster. Coach Darvin Ham was non-committal about including Westbrook in the starting lineup.
He suggested that players who commit to the defensive end of the floor during camp would get the nod. However, Westbrook has featured in the majority of the starting lineups during camp. He may have convinced Ham and Pelinka to keep him entering the season.