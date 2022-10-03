NBA Rumors: Prospect of LA Lakers trading 9x All-Star in coming weeks and months remains real 

NBA rumors suggest the LA Lakers could still trade Russell Westbrook in the coming weeks and months. The Lakers have had conversations with several teams about moving the nine-time All-Star.

However, potential suitors have also asked the 17-time champions for their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, the only draft capital at their disposal. The Lakers have been reluctant to include the picks as they only have one shot at making a deal that improves their roster.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN



#LakersMediaDay



#LakersMediaDay "We will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals that gives us the chance to help LeBron get to the end. He committed to our organization" - Rob Pelinka on trade speculations. "We will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals that gives us the chance to help LeBron get to the end. He committed to our organization" - Rob Pelinka on trade speculations.#LakersMediaDay#LakersMediaDay https://t.co/QS2Gl0vu3h

Westbrook is still on the LA Lakers roster through training camp and on the eve of their first preseason game. He has been an active participant with the Lakers throughout the offseason. The Athletic's latest report suggests Westbrook getting moved is still a possibility. Here's what the report stated:

"League sources tell The Athletic that the prospect of him [Westbrook] being traded in the coming weeks and months remain real."

The Athletic @TheAthletic



@ShamsCharania,



theathletic.com/3651933/2022/1… Russell Westbrook remains on the Lakers roster heading into the season. But don't rule out him being traded as soon as midseason. @sam_amick and @jovanbuha have the latest on a volatile summer: Russell Westbrook remains on the Lakers roster heading into the season. But don't rule out him being traded as soon as midseason.@ShamsCharania, @sam_amick and @jovanbuha have the latest on a volatile summer:theathletic.com/3651933/2022/1… https://t.co/o7xb2stwNC

Coach Darvin Ham revealed that Westbrook is part of the most common starting lineup during training camp. Team co-captain Anthony Davis said the Lakers' big three with him, Westbrook and LeBron James, are trying to be selfless and aggressive.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Lakers first unit so far:



Russell Westbrook

Kendrick Nunn

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Damian Jones



(Per Darvin Ham ) Lakers first unit so far: Russell Westbrook Kendrick Nunn LeBron James Anthony Davis Damian Jones (Per Darvin Ham ) https://t.co/04DHm2wsOR

The LA Lakers have prepared for both outcomes regarding the Westbrook situation. It will be interesting to see if the former MVP can turn things around and remain with the Lakers.

Dave McMenamin @mcten New story: As LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook attempt a do-over season, AD says their individual aggressiveness will be key to coming together es.pn/3rp8LHa New story: As LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook attempt a do-over season, AD says their individual aggressiveness will be key to coming together es.pn/3rp8LHa

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers seriously considered trading Russell Westbrook, 2027 and 2029 picks to Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers reportedly offered Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook and their unprotected future firsts. However, as mentioned above, the Lakers didn't want to give away those picks.

The Athletic's recent report states that the Lakers considered making a U-turn in that regard. Here's what the report said:

"Rob Pelinka, owner Jeanie Buss and senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis seriously considered sending Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for center Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield."

The trade didn't go down as general manager Rob Pelinka decided to see if Westbrook could find a way to gel with the current roster. Coach Darvin Ham was non-committal about including Westbrook in the starting lineup.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania @jovanbuha and @sam_amick Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania, @jovanbuha and @sam_amick Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells https://t.co/fa5KFg4X6m

He suggested that players who commit to the defensive end of the floor during camp would get the nod. However, Westbrook has featured in the majority of the starting lineups during camp. He may have convinced Ham and Pelinka to keep him entering the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far