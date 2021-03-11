NBA Rumors: Quinn Cook to sign a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook will sign a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to NBA rumors from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

The 6-foot-1 guard won a championship each with the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers and will be heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers with plenty of playoff experience.

Cavs are planning to sign guard Quinn Cook to a 10-day contact, sources told ESPN. Cook, who got his NBA start with Cavs’ G-League team in Canton, played 16 games for Lakers earlier this season. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) March 11, 2021

Quinn Cook started this campaign with the Lakers but was waived to create a roster spot before his contract became guaranteed.

The LA Lakers need extra roster space to create flexibility with the NBA trade deadline in mind.

NBA Rumors: Quinn Cook could play behind Cleveland Cavaliers starting guards

LeBron James #23, and Quinn Cook #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers pose during the 2020 NBA championship ring ceremony before their opening night game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will give Quinn Cook a chance to crack their rotation after signing a 10-day contract, as per NBA rumors. He has a good shot at playing behind starters Collin Sexton and Darius Garland while competing against fellow guards Damyean Dotson and Dylan Windler for playing time.

With Darius Garland having several injury issues in his two seasons with the Cavs, Cook will be an insurance policy in case the sophomore guard is sidelined once again.

Cook is averaging only 2.1 points in 3.9 minutes this season, but he is known for his three-point shooting, which the Cleveland Cavaliers desperately need.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are only taking 27.4 threes a game, the lowest in the NBA this season. They are converting only 34.6 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc, which is the fifth-lowest mark in the league.

A well-loved teammate and a player who worked hard to make it to the NBA, Cook previously played for the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans before finding his way to the Warriors and eventually the Lakers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be his fifth team in five seasons.

