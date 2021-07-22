NBA Rumors: Reggie Bullock targeted by LA Lakers and 2 Eastern Conference teams

NBA rumors have recently surfaced that New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock is being targeted by the LA Lakers. Two other teams from the Eastern Conference are also reportedly in the race for Bullock's services.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the LA Lakers, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are interested in acquiring the journeyman guard’s services.

"According to an NBA source, two Atlantic Division squads, the Celtics and 76ers, have interest in Knicks swingman Reggie Bullock, who started all season at either shooting guard or small forward,” Berman wrote.

"The source said the Lakers, whom Bullock played for in 2018-19 alongside LeBron James, also have Bullock on their list. Interestingly, a report surfaced Wednesday the Lakers will try to lure Chris Paul back to Los Angeles. Paul and Bullock are both from North Carolina and are close."

"Bullock’s preference is to stay with the Knicks, but he likely will command the full mid-level exception of $9.23 million. One source believes Bullock, who turned 30 in March, will seek a three-year deal."

The LA Lakers’ interest in Reggie Bullock is not a surprise given their need for more 3-point shooters to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers were 25th in 3-pointers made during the 2020-21 regular season and 21st in 3-point shooting percentage.

During his two-year stint with the Knicks, Bullock was mostly a starter. However, he will likely come off the bench if he joins the Lakers, Celtics or the 76ers.

NBA Rumors: Reggie Bullock’s fit with the LA Lakers

James Harden #13 when he was with the Houston Rockets being guarded by Reggie Bullock #35 as a member of the Lakers back in the 2018-19 season

As Berman reported in his NBA rumors piece, Reggie Bullock played for the LA Lakers alongside LeBron James during the 2018-19 season. He started in 16 of 19 games after they traded for him and averaged 9.3 points in 27.6 minutes of playing time.

A return to Tinseltown with a more well-rounded LA Lakers team could turn him into one of their most lethal weapons coming off the bench next season.

Reggie Bullock is a career 39.2 percent 3-point shooter, making him an ideal guard to play on an LA Lakers squad that boasts two of the top forwards in the NBA. For the Knicks, he averaged 10.9 points on 44.2 percent shooting, but made 41.0 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The major concern for the LA Lakers in signing Reggie Bullock is the financial aspect. If Bullock is indeed going to seek the “full mid-level exception of $9.23 million,” the Lakers will not have the financial capacity to give him that deal. The most they can offer a free agent is $5.9 million because anything beyond that will hard cap them, including a sign-and-trade deal with the Knicks for Bullock.

If the LA Lakers can find a way to sign the nine-year veteran to a contract without sacrificing their cap space, this would be the ideal way to go. Otherwise, Reggie Bullock will end up returning to the Knicks or go to the Celtics or Sixers instead.

