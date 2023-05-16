The NBA Playoffs are rapidly approaching its conclusion which means off-season activities for every team are about to commence. One of the most anticipated events in the off-season is the NBA Draft. Every year, basketball fans are curious to find out where young talent from around the globe will end up playing professionally.

One of the most hyped-up prospects in this year's upcoming draft is the freakishly huge Frenchman, Victor Wembanyama. After making his global debut against Scoot Henderson and the NBA G League Ignite, scouts and teams have been targeting Wembanyama. Some have even compared his stardom to LeBron James' back in 2003.

With that in mind, Victor Wembanyama is expected to enter the 2023 NBA Draft as the number one overall pick. Basketball insider Sean Highkin reported that, even if Wembanyama acquires an injury prior to the draft, he'll still end up as the top pick. What's crazier is the fact that the team that could potentially draft the Frenchman is willing to offer him a max contract, even if he doesn't play in his rookie season.

Sean Highkin @highkin A front-office person told me today at the combine that if Victor Wembanyama had an Embiid-like multiple-season injury before the draft, not only would every team still take him #1, they'd be willing to max him out on his second contract without seeing him play. A front-office person told me today at the combine that if Victor Wembanyama had an Embiid-like multiple-season injury before the draft, not only would every team still take him #1, they'd be willing to max him out on his second contract without seeing him play.

Can Victor Wembanyama live up to the NBA's hype?

Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped-up prospect in the NBA since LeBron James. Wembanyama has constantly been advertised by the association on multiple occasions. However, will all this hype coming his way only mean there'll be a lot of expectations from fans and people around the league too? That being said, the pressure might get to Victor's head, which could affect his game.

Back in 2001, there was another prospect who was as hyped-up as LeBron James and Wembanyama. Kwame Brown was the top pick of the 2001 draft and was expected to display greatness considering how impeccable his performances were back in high school. Brown ended up becoming the bust of the century and did the exact opposite of what was expected from him.

In 2003, LeBron James arrived on the scene with the same hype as Kwame Brown. Many were afraid LBJ would end up like Brown, considering he also came straight out of high school. However, James did the unthinkable and exceeded expectations. Fast forward 20 years later, and he's still arguably the best player in the league today.

With all that said, Victor Wembanyama's career could go either way once he makes the league. It'll all come down to how he handles the pressure and how he can keep his game consistent.

