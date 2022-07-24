NBA Rumors: Reports suggest Darvin Ham is trying to get 9x All-Star to embrace a 'supporting role' for LA Lakers next season

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham is trying to hit the ground running. He is working on how to use Russell Westbrook next season.

According to the latest report by RealGM, the LA Lakers and Darvin Ham are asking Westbrook to embrace a supporting role. The report suggests that the franchise failed in its attempts to do so last season.

"Darvin Ham is attempting to get Russell Westbrook to embrace a supporting role with the Los Angeles Lakers, which is something the team was unsuccessful in persuading him to do last season," the report read.

The report also said Darvin Ham intends to tactically deploy Westbrook as they try to mask his shooting deficiencies.

"The Lakers want Westbrook to play more as a screener and to give more effort defensively," the report concluded.

Russell Westbrook had arguably the worst season of his career during the 2021-22 campaign. Despite coming to play for his hometown franchise, the former MVP struggled to make his presence felt. He failed to establish chemistry with the roster, especially with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Can the LA Lakers win with Russell Westbrook?

Westbrook against the Dallas Mavericks

Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to play for the Lakers alongside James last season was viewed as a homecoming. The Lakers came into the season with championship aspirations. The Lakers finished 33-49.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.4%, including a paltry rate of 29.8% from beyond the arc. He also averaged four turnovers a night. His pace proved to be incompatible with the league's oldest roster.

Westbrook coming off the bench isn't unfounded. He has struggled to impact the game with James on the floor.

Westbrook would become the orchestrator for the second unit, punishing the opponent's backups with his explosiveness. The second unit of the Lakers can surround Westbrook with shooters, creating driving lanes.

