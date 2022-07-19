NBA Rumors: Reports suggest LA Lakers and 9x All-Star are headed towards 'inevitable divorce'

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers have continued to find themselves in the spotlight throughout the NBA offseason. After joining the Lakers last offseason via trade, many viewed Westbrook as the Lakers' "missing piece."

The experiment did not pan out in year one. Westbrook found themselves tumbling down to eleventh place in Western Conference. The veteran guard saw a rapid decline in his playing time.

Westbrook opted into his player option for the 2022-23 season, staying in Los Angeles for now. The Athletic's Jovan Buha recently reported that the possibility of the LA Lakers and Westbrook parting ways is still possible. He said:

“The dynamic between the Lakers and Russell Westbrook is becoming more untenable with each passing week as they seemingly head for an inevitable divorce.”

Could LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook be on the move?

The basketball world has been watching closely to see what happens with Russell Westbrook. There's no denying that Westbrook was one of the most dynamic point guard's in the NBA.

Although Westbrook had an impressive second half of the year with the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Lakers, it was clear that his game took a steep decline during the 2021-22 season.

Westbrook could have a bounce-back season. After missing the playoffs, the Lakers could use a resurgence from the veteran floor general.

After firing his longtime agent recently, some have suggested Westbrook wants out of Los Angeles. For now, it looks as if the league will continue to monitor the situation closely. The Lakers have also been often connected to veteran guard Kyrie Irving.

In his first season as part of the Lakers, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from three-point range.

