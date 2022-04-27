NBA Rumors: Reports suggest Steve Nash and Brooklyn Nets' front office will be safe this offseason

The Brooklyn Nets' season came to a fitting end on Monday. Brooklyn goes into the postseason after being swept in four straight games in the first round by the Boston Celtics. The sweep came on the heels of an up-and-down regular season, with Kyrie Irving being out much the season, the James Harden-Ben Simmons saga and the Kevin Durant injury.

The similarities between the LA Lakers and the Nets often sparked talks about whether the Nets would give Steve Nash the same treatment Frank Vogel got. At the end of the season, Vogel became the fall guy for issues far beyond the boundaries of his control and fired the coach. The Lakers fired him the day after the season ended.

Furthermore, Irving said in 2020 that he felt he and Durant didn't need a coach:

“And I think it’s also going to change the way we see coaches. I don’t really see us having a head coach. You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.” (h/t) Nets Wire

Although this was a complete possibility, Shams Charania of The Athletic has shot down any such considerations, writing:

"As far as the status of the team’s front office and Nash, there are no signs that either is in jeopardy. By all accounts, Nash has maintained the support of the Nets’ front office as well as Durant’s." (h/t) The Athletic

Charania went on to add quotes from Durant, which reflected a sympathetic sentiment, as opposed to one aimed at disposal:

“'Yeah, Steve has been dealt a crazy hand the last two years,” Durant said on Monday when asked about whether Nash is the right coach for the team. "He’s been having to deal with so much stuff as a head coach for the first time. I’m proud of his passion for us.'” (h/t) The Athletic

Nash was without a doubt outcoached by Ime Udoka in Round 1. But with a roster that hasn't played with each other for the majority of the season, coaching hardly helps.

Silver linings for the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game 3

Although few, some of the bright spots the Nets can carry into the postseason are performances from role players and the embodiment of the next-man-up mentality.

Bruce Brown has emerged as a solid role player, giving the Brooklyn Nets 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, sometimes off the bench. His defensive prowess is also something to watch out for.

Andre Drummond as the starting center has done his job dilligently, averaging an 11.8 ppg/10.3 rpg double-double in 24 games with Brooklyn. Seth Curry's 14.9 ppg and 46.8% shooting from the 3-point line provided some much-needed relief in the absence of Joe Harris.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein