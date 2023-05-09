NBA Rumors: Reports of 'tension' between Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors dressing room following Game 4 loss

There have been rumors of tension between Jordan Poole and his Golden State Warriors teammates following their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers used a huge fourth quarter to beat the Warriors 104-101 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Lakers now lead the series 3-1 and will have three chances to close out the defending champion Warriors.

Poole played a mere ten minutes and was zero for four from the field in his limited time. He was -6 in plus/minus in Game 4.

Reports after the game suggested Jordan Poole was not happy following the loss and lack of playing time. According to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports, there was tension in the locker room, and it started with Poole. The highly-paid guard initially refused to talk to the media after the game but eventually relented. He gave short answers and seemed frustrated.

His Warrior teammates seemed focused on Jordan Poole’s answers after his poor performance. The visitors' locker room in LA is very cramped, which only added to the tension.

Poole has struggled in the playoffs, and his production dropped off this season compared to last. He is shooting 35.5% from the field and 28.8% from downtown in this year’s playoffs. He has scored 20+ points in just two games during these playoffs.

Poole’s production is slipping from his season average of 20.4 points per game. He also is nowhere near his 17.0 ppg mark from last season’s playoff run on the way to a title for Golden State.

Poole will get a chance to get back on track as a scoring force off the bench in Game 5. The series returns to San Francisco for Game 5 on Wednesday. The game tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Jordan Poole’s contract details

Poole signed a four-year, $128 million contract before the season. Of that total, $125 million is fully guaranteed. Poole will earn an annual average salary of $32 million.

Jordan Poole has the potential to earn $17 million in incentives throughout the contract. He can earn an extra $1 million bonus if he plays in more than 65 games, a mark he hit this season as he played in all 82 games.

The guard can earn another $1 million if he earns season honors. He makes $1 million extra if he is named league MVP and can make $500,000 if he makes All-NBA.

