NBA Rumors: Rival executives believe LA Lakers can successfully acquire their trade targets by including their future first-round picks

The general narrative around the LA Lakers is that they don't have the assets needed to improve their roster via trade. NBA rumors suggest that rival executives believe that isn't the case.

LA can acquire trade targets like Kyrie Irving or the combo of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. However, that is only possible if the Lakers are willing to part ways with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. Here's what LA Times' Dan Woike wrote regarding this (via Silver Screen and Roll):

"If the Lakers fully wanted to empty their arsenal, they could include pick swaps to sweeten any deal. In total, it’s probably enough, according to some rival executives, to push the Lakers across the finish line in a deal with the Pacers for Turner and Hield (though the asking price for Turner has generally been at least a pair of firsts).

Woike added:

"And if the Nets decide to trade Kevin Durant, the package of Lakers picks and potential swaps should again be able to satisfy Brooklyn or a third team willing to take on Westbrook before, likely, buying him out and making him a free agent."

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers' best bet to win the title is to move Russell Westbrook

New coach Darvin Ham has been optimistic about Russell Westbrook becoming an impactful contributor for the LA Lakers. However, his misfit alongside LeBron James suggests LA may not be able to go all the way with him on the roster.

The former league MVP's explosiveness and athletic ability, which helped him excel as a perennial All-Star, have been declining.

Westbrook's inability to adapt to an off-the-ball role was also on display last season, leading to his struggles. The LA Lakers are unlikely to take the ball out of LeBron James' hands. These factors hamper the Lakers' chances of returning to championship contention.

Westbrook's contract also allows the Lakers to acquire players via trade that may elevate them to be legitimate contenders. Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn's smaller deals aren't enough to land quality prospects. LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain off the table in trade talks.

The LA Lakers have been hesitant to include their two first-round picks. However, trading those picks could help them land players of Irving's caliber or a combo package of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Pursuing those deals presents the best chance of success with James on the team.

