NBA Rumors: Rival executives speculate LA Lakers will buy out Marc Gasol

Just days after signing Andre Drummond to a contract, the LA Lakers are expected to buy out Marc Gasol, according to the latest NBA rumors. As per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, several executives around the league believe that the former Memphis Grizzlies center may follow in Drummond’s footsteps.

“As much as Marc Gasol's subpar contributions helped lead Los Angeles to pursue Drummond, Gasol remains under contract,” wrote Fischer. “There remains some speculation from rival executives that he could now come to a buyout agreement with the Lakers.”

Drummond was acquired by the LA Lakers after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers and cleared waivers following last week’s NBA trade deadline. He will start at center in place of Gasol when they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

If Gasol were to be bought out, there could be a few NBA teams interested in signing the former Defensive Player of the Year, particularly playoff contenders.

NBA Rumors: Marc Gasol to slowly ease out of LA Lakers' rotation because of Andre Drummond

The arrival of Andre Drummond will significantly affect Marc Gasol's playing time. The LA Lakers will have to distribute minutes between Montrezl Harrell, Drummond and Gasol with the latter likely to lose out.

Frank Vogel says Marc Gasol is a “true pro” for how he’s handling the Andre Drummond situation and is “loved” by the Lakers. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 30, 2021

Gasol has value as a three-point shooting big who can space the floor and create a more fluid offense with his deft passing skills. There were games this season when he was able to generate points with the team struggling to score in halfcourt offense. Hence, the three-time All-Star could give the LA Lakers some versatility in the postseason depending on the matchups

NBA rumors aside, the LA Lakers would be wise to hold on to Marc Gasol, not just for matchup possibilities but also for his championship pedigree. The 6-foot-11 Spaniard won the NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and has extensive playoff experience from his time with the Grizzlies.

