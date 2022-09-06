NBA Rumors Roundup: Cleveland Cavaliers open to LeBron James returning, Utah Jazz likely to continue overhauling their roster, and more - September 6, 2022 

The NBA rumors roundup features LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz today. Teams continue to prepare for the upcoming season and speculation grows about what comes next.

Cleveland Cavaliers open to a reunion with LeBron James

LeBron James continues to be omnipresent in the NBA rumors roundup with a possible return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the future. According to Cavs beat reporter Chris Fedor, the franchise would be open to a reunion but on their terms.

"I think they’d be open to it on their own terms, under the right terms," Fedor wrote. "Terms that are very different from the ones he came back to in 2014. He wants to be at the center of everything and have a team built around his strengths and things along those lines."

"The Cavaliers would not sign up for that kind of situation. They feel good about what they have here, especially with the addition of Donovan Mitchell."

Cleveland Cavaliers unlikely to offer Caris LeVert an extension

With the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers could have a dilemma with Caris LeVert. The shooting guard is heading into the final year of his contract and will likely want a significant extension to remain with the team. According to Cavs beat reporter Chris Fedor, the Cavs are unwilling to offer such a contract.

"To my understanding, there’s no rush for Cleveland to do anything right now regarding a Caris LeVert contract extension," Fedor wrote.

I think, ultimately, it’s going to be hard for both sides to get an extension done because the feeling inside the organization right now is that Caris is going to want too much, and they don’t know what his role is going to be and how he’s going to fit with Mitchell coming on board."

Utah Jazz to continue to overhaul their roster

The Utah Jazz will continue to clear house after trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. According to Sports Illustrated, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic will be traded next as the franchise looks to acquire more draft capital.

"Following the departure of Donovan Mitchell, many around the league are anticipating the Jazz looking to move Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and/or Mike Conley before the trade deadline," per Sports Illustrated.

"Clarkson has generated the most interest thus far with the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors said to be teams with initial interestf ollowing Rudy Gobert’s departure earlier this offseason, sources told Fastbreak."

Charlotte Hornets expressed interest in Donovan Mitchell

The sweepstakes for Donovan Mitchell dominated the NBA rumors roundup this summer. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the Charlotte Hornets inquired about Mitchell but decided against it.

"While they did make a competitive offer for Donovan Mitchell that drew some interest within Utah’s front-office, according to a league source, the Charlotte Hornets find themselves where they have been all offseason long – trying to find ways to move forward and be a competitive team in the Eastern Conference," the report read.

Utah Jazz wanted more from the New York Knicks for Donovan Mitchell, according to NBA rumors

Danny Ainge has been making the NBA rumors roundup for his shrewd negotiation.

The New York Knicks were not able to make a deal to acquire Donovan Mitchell. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the Jazz wanted four first-round picks from the Knicks, while New York was only willing to part ways with two.

"Along with Barrett, the Knicks had offered up former first-round pick Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and two unprotected first-round picks, along with a couple of other protected picks and swaps, those sources added," the report read.

"Utah was looking for at least three unprotected first-round picks and had been consistently asking for four first-round picks from New York."

