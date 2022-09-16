NBA Rumors Roundup: 7-time All-Star might retire this offseason; Knicks could target Devin Booker, and more | September 16, 2022 

The latest NBA rumors suggest that seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge might retire this offseason. Aldridge remains a free agent with training camp, which starts later this month. He previously retired last year due to a heart condition but returned with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are looking for a new target to acquire via trade. The Knicks struck out in the Donovan Mitchell trade, leaving them without options for now. The situation in Phoenix could lead to a potential deal involving Devin Booker.

NBA executives split on Cam Reddish's potential

Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks

Cam Reddish was acquired by the New York Knicks midway through last season from the Atlanta Hawks. However, he didn't receive a lot of playing time under Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. He also suffered a shoulder injury in March that ruled him out for the season.

On "HoopsHype" podcast, Michael Scotto said that NBA executives are divided on Reddish's potential. Scotto said that many like Reddish's talent and upside, but some believe he doesn't have the mindset to realize his potential.

"NBA executives I've spoken to are split on Cam Reddish," Scotto said. "Some believe Reddish has raw physical talent and upside that still has yet to be tapped into. Others believe he doesn't have the drive to fulfill his potential. He's eligible for an $8.1 million qualifying offer and restricted free agency in the summer of 2023."

LaMarcus Aldridge might retire this offseason

LaMarcus Aldridge is a seven-time NBA All-Star.

LaMarcus Aldridge remains a free agent, with training camp right around the corner. Aldridge played 47 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season, averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. He's not the same player any more due to his age, but he remains a capable back-up big man.

However, Chris Mannix and Howard Beck of the "Crossover" podcast believe that the seven-time NBA All-Star could retire. Aldridge will be 37 entering the season. If he decides to hang it up, it won't be the first time he will retire from the NBA.

Aldridge temporarily retired towards the end of the 2021-22 season. He was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, choosing to spend more time with his family. After getting a medical clearance five months later, Aldridge continued his career with the Nets.

Warriors to keep roster spot open for Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Golden State Warriors are still waiting on Andre Iguodala's decision if he will return next season or retire from the NBA.

The Warriors will continue to have an open roster spot heading into training camp. General manager Bob Myers revealed the information on "The TK Show" with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

"I hope he plays for us," Myers said. I know you've heard Steve (Kerr) comment on that. I really think he's important to our season. There's no one else in the else that can do that for our team. We think he can still play and help us in certain spots."

Iguodala has won four championships with the Warriors. He was an intergral part of the first three triumphs but had a different role in the recent one.

He was limited to a mentor-like role for players such as Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. Iguodala is expected to provide the same guidanace if he returns for his 19th NBA season.

New York Knicks could target Devin Booker

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

On "HoopsHype" podcast with Michael Scotto, Stefan Bondy predicted that Devin Booker could be a target for the New York Knicks.

Bondy, a Knicks beat writer, reckons Booker could become available if the situation in the Phoenix Suns exacerbates.

"The Phoenix Suns are in a tenuous situation, given what’s happening with their owner," Bondy said. "I'm going to go with Devin Booker because I don't know what's going to happen in Phoenix at this point. I have no idea how the players are going to react to this Robert Sarver news. I can see an upheaval coming."

The Suns are coming off their best regular season but were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

They will enter the new season under different circumstances, with the controversy surrounding team owner Robert Sarver. Some are calling for him to sell his team, while players such as Chris Paul were disappointed by the NBA's punishment.

List of recent training camp signings around NBA

Denzel Valentine spent five seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

The 2022-23 season is fast approaching, and teams will start training camp later this month. All teams are making moves, signing free agents and inviting players to camp. These players will be given the opportunity to earn a roster spot for the upcoming season.

So far this week, a total of 19 players were signed, 15 of which are Exhibit 10 deals. The Boston Celtics brought in Denzel Valentine, Justin Jackson and Jake Layman. All three players were on NBA rosters last season.

Meanwhile, Montrezel Harrell was signed on a two-year deal by the Philadelphia 76ers. The OKC Thunder also gave KZ Okpala a two-year contract, while the Atlanta Hawks signed Jarrett Culver and Chaundee Brown to two-way deals.

The Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans signed players on Exhibit 10 contracts.

