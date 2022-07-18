NBA Rumors Roundup: Ayton re-signing may facilitate a Jazz-Knicks trade for 3x All-Star, Brooklyn uninterested in Miami's offer for Kevin Durant, and more | 18th July 2022

Several NBA Trade Rumors have been developing as the Summer League comes to an end. Kevin Durant remains atop the NBA rumors.

The LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets remain at the center of most rumors.

Another major storyline surrounds the Utah Jazz' lone superstar. Donavon Mitchell may find a landing spot after the Suns retained Deandre Ayton.

We will look at the last 24 hours around the league with several rumors to address.

Ayton re-signing may facilitate a Jazz-Knicks trade for Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell brings the ball up court

Since the Utah Jazz announced that Donovan Mitchell would be available as a trade target, many rumors have linked him with the New York Knicks.

With the Jazz heading into a rebuild, they showed their tactic to amass picks in the Rudy Gobert trade. New York emerged as the ideal negotiating partner.

Ayton's re-signing with Phoenix made a Mitchell to New York trade easier. As reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst:

"So I think this moves the Knicks even further into the favorite spot for Donovan Mitchell. It’s really going to come down to negotiation. The Knicks are very interested, they are talking to the Jazz, but the Jazz have an extremely high bar that they’re setting early in these talks and it’s really just a question of how much can they get the Knicks to pay.”

The Jazz have demanded three young players and six draft assets. The Knicks aren't currently open to making this deal.

Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray rated as "high risk" deals

Rudy Gobert warms up before a game

News of Rudy Gobert joining the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dejounte Murray joining the Atlanta Hawks shocked many. However, an ESPN analyst reported that these trades weren't highly rated.

Considering the ridiculous nature of trade packages created to acquire both players, Zach Lowe mentioned that several league executives called the moves "reckless." He wrote:

"But there is always risk, no matter how great the players involved. Several front-office executives around the league used a word beyond 'risk' to describe the recent Atlanta and Minnesota deals: reckless."

While Atlanta packaged Danilo Gallinari with a handful of picks for Murray, the Hawks took a chance on a star-studded backcourt. The same cannot be said for Minnesota. Their move could be considered detrimental to the franchise.

Luka Doncic offers no input to Mavs front office

Luka Doncic prepares to shoot a free-throw

Luka Doncic has enjoyed a rapid rise to stardom with the Dallas Mavericks. However, an aspect of being a "superstar" that Doncic is yet to take up is in helping the front office.

As reported by ESPN's Tim McMahon on his podcast, "Hoop Collective":

"They seek his input, but he’s not heavily involved in personnel decisions. He has not shown interest in being heavily involved. He spends much of his offseason in Europe. He’s not a guy who has shown the desire to be a recruiter."

Having lost Jalen Brunson in free agency, the Mavericks are in desperate need of a secondary ball handler.

Brooklyn unsatisfied with Miami's offer for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant in action against the Miami Heat

Kevin Durant continues to appear in rumors this offseason. His massive contract has proved difficult to move.

Brooklyn has done little to make matters easier. Miami reportedly offered Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and picks for the star. Brooklyn was not interested in this deal.

As reported by NBC Sports' Kurt Helin:

"In the case of Durant, the Nets want an All-Star, and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks."

While Miami remains a preferred destination for Durant, Brooklyn reportedly desires an All-Star and other pieces in the deal.

While the Heat continue to create packages for Donovan Mitchell, the Nets wait for a better deal.

Kyrie Irving might stay on in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving brings the ball up the floor.

After Kevin Durant, the other central character in trade storylines has been Kyrie Irving. Closely linked with the LA Lakers after picking up his player option, Irving appeared to be in a position to be shipped off.

However, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer took a different view. While several believed Durant wanting out would also mean Irving wanting out, Fischer believes Irving will stay in Brooklyn. He said:

"From my conversations with people in the league, seems pretty clear Kyrie’s accepting the fact that he is overwhelmingly likely to be back in Brooklyn."

With Brooklyn prioritizing Durant's trade, Irving may find himself staying on with the Nets for a bit longer regardless.

