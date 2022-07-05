NBA Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn Nets adamant not to lose their sharpshooter, Eastern Conference powerhouse not interested in acquiring Kyrie Irving, and more - June 5, 2022 

As teams are putting their rosters together, NBA rumors continue to develop. The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers have been grabbing the headlines with their transactions and rumors.

The media continues to speculate about the future of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. There could be a power shift in the league.

With that said, here are the latest NBA rumors for June 5, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Philadelphia 76ers not interested in Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving continues to make NBA rumors roundup

The Philadelphia 76ers are not keen on Kyrie Irving according to NBCS Philadelphia's John Clark. The 76ers front office did hold a meeting about acquiring Irving. They have since decided against it. The 76ers also considered pursuing a trade for Kevin Durant, but that will depend on Durant's interest.

"I’m told, despite reports, the Sixers are not pursuing Kyrie Irving. I’m told there were discussions internally about Kyrie and other players, but the Sixers never entered into actual talks with Brooklyn. As far as Kevin Durant, remember he has a big say in where he will wind up," Clark wrote.

Reasons laid out for Kevin Durant wanting out from the Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

The NBA rumors surrounding Kevin Durant have been coming thick and fast. According to Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck, Durant has submitted a trade request largely due to Irving's contract issues. Beck said that it's unlikely that Durant will be willing to stay with the Nets. Howard Beck wrote:

"Those who know Durant cite two primary factors: a rocky Nets season that ended in a first-round playoff sweep; and the franchise’s soured relationship with Irving, his close friend. Durant doesn’t see much hope for a revival under the circumstances, those sources say. And he’s unhappy that his friend is unhappy."

Brooklyn Nets not keen to trade Joe Harris

Joe Harris's future has been widely speculated in the NBA rumors roundup

Joe Harris's future remains uncertain. However, according to The New York Post's Brian Lewis, the Nets are certain that they want to retain the sharpshooter this summer. Harris will be a free agent in 2024 and will earn nearly $19 million in the upcoming season.

"I know the Nets absolutely do not want to trade Joe under any scenario. But there are just thousands of different ways this can play out," Brian Lewis wrote.

A trade for Kevin Durant could take months to come to fruition

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

NBA rumors involving Kevin Durant's impending move keep spreading. The latest rumor being that a move could take months to come to fruition. The Nets are not willing to let their best player go without fair compensation. According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, the Nets have leverage due to the four years remaining in Durant's deal.

"With four years left on his contract, and Kyrie Irving having opted in to the last year of his deal, the Nets have leverage and every intention of using it. And league personnel say the Nets have implied if they don’t get what they want, this could well drag on into training camp," Lewis wrote.

Phoenix Suns the top destination for Kevin Durant

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant's top destination remains the Phoenix Suns. The Miami Heat have also been mentioned. According to The Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, a deal involving multiple teams and disgruntled Suns star Deandre Ayton could be developing.

"Most likely spot for KD right now is to PHX, multiple teams with Ayton going to a non Brooklyn team," Fischer said.

