NBA Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn Nets attempt to acquire former NBA champion, Lakers could enter three-team trade to facilitate Mitchell's move to New York, and more | 29th August, 2022

A primary source of NBA rumors continues to be the LA Lakers. Considering their attempts to trade their superstar guard, the Lakers feature amid several trade rumors.

Meanwhile, new rumors see the Brooklyn Nets pursue a seasoned veteran to bolster their roster. Having reached advanced discussions to land a former NBA champion, the Nets could add some experience.

We round up the rumors from the last 24 hours and shed light on more action from around the league.

Darvin Ham determined to "carve out a role" for Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham

Russell Westbrook has been the primary entity in all trade talks coming out of LA. Considering that LA has also added Patrick Beverley to their roster, it seems likely that the Lakers will try to trade Westbrook.

However, Marc Stein of "The Stein Line" reported another interesting bit of information. He wrote:

"Yet I am also hearing that, if no trade involving Westbrook materializes and if he is on the roster when the Lakers start practicing on Sept. 27, new Lakers coach Darvin Ham remains determined to carve out a real role for Westbrook."

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Report: Darvin Ham determined to carve out ‘real role’ for Russell Westbrook if no trade materializes lakersdaily.com/report-darvin-… Report: Darvin Ham determined to carve out ‘real role’ for Russell Westbrook if no trade materializes lakersdaily.com/report-darvin-…

Considering that the Purple and Gold have struggled to find suitors for Westbrook, there is a likelihood for the superstar to return next season. While there was some speculation about a potential buyout deal, Darvin Ham could be better served by having Westbrook play a particular role.

Brooklyn Nets attempt to acquire former NBA champion

Markieff Morris warms up before a game

The Brooklyn Nets look like title contenders again as they retain their superstar duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. However, the Nets are far from done making adjustments.

With news of Brooklyn signing Yuta Watanabe earlier today, the Nets are also rumored to be in pursuit of Markeiff Morris, as per Marc Stein. With five open roster spots, the Nets could benefit significantly from adding another veteran who has won the title. Morris would help improve their frontcourt rotation.

RealGM @RealGM Nets In 'Advanced Discussions' To Sign Markieff Morris basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268454… Nets In 'Advanced Discussions' To Sign Markieff Morris basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268454…

Lakers could enter three-team trade to facilitate Mitchell's move to New York

Donovan Mitchell in action against the LA Lakers

As mentioned earlier, the Lakers have been actively discussing a trade for Westbrook with several teams. Similarly, trade negotiations between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have been a major storyline this offseason.

Neither story has seen much development. However, Marc Stein reported that league sources had mentioned a potential three-team trade involving the Lakers, Knicks and Jazz.

RealGM @RealGM Lakers Could Get Involved In Trade That Sends Donovan Mitchell To Knicks basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268446… Lakers Could Get Involved In Trade That Sends Donovan Mitchell To Knicks basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268446…

The Jazz have made their interest in picks abundantly clear. The Lakers are only willing to deal their first-round picks in a trade that makes them a contender. Meanwhile, the Knicks don't have the pieces to meet Utah's demands.

As per Stein's report, the Jazz would receive Westbrook and a handful of picks from New York and LA. The Knicks would receive Donovan Mitchell. Finally, the Lakers would receive valuable veteran players from both teams.

While the team seems good on paper, the veteran players in question are relatively unknown. Some sources suggest that Evan Fournier and Bojan Bogdanovic could be involved.

Hornets pursue former All-Star and other guards to add point guard depth

Kemba Walker in action for the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets haven't made any significant moves this offseason. Considering the controversy involving Miles Bridges, the Hornets have been relatively quiet.

However, the team is also looking to add point guard depth to support LaMelo Ball. In this regard, the Hornets have looked at several players, including former Hornets star Kemba Walker.

RealGM @RealGM Hornets Considering Elfrid Payton, Isaiah Thomas, Kemba Walker For Point Guard Depth basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268444… Hornets Considering Elfrid Payton, Isaiah Thomas, Kemba Walker For Point Guard Depth basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268444…

Walker was supposed to be bought out by the Pistons on draft night. However, he remains under contract with the Pistons. After a failed stint in New York, the former star could be better served by playing with his old team.

Other possible additions include Isaiah Thomas, who finished the season with the Hornets, and Elfrid Payton, who played with the Suns last season.

Miami Heat never aggressively pursued Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant in action against the Miami Heat

While the Kevin Durant saga has ended, there are still rumors about the teams pursuing him. The Miami Heat, viewed as frontrunners and a preferred destination for Durant, never aggressively pursued the Nets forward.

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Heat never actively pursued Durant.

RealGM @RealGM Heat Never Aggressively Pursued Kevin Durant basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268442… Heat Never Aggressively Pursued Kevin Durant basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268442…

However, the Heat also knew how much they would give up to acquire Durant. Considering the toll it would take on their roster, the Heat would not benefit from the trade.

Miami ended last season as the number-one seed in the East and came up short against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott