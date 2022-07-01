NBA Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn Nets name their price for Kevin Durant, Chicago Bulls interested in acquiring KD and more | July 1st, 2022

Before NBA free agency started on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, Kevin Durant shocked the world by demanding a trade. Durant wants out of the Brooklyn Nets despite being committed to a four-year contract that will kick in next season. The news comes after Kyrie Irving exercised his player option to stay in Brooklyn.

The Nets are open to the idea of trading their superstar forward, but they have leverage. KD's four-year contract means the franchise can take their time until they receive the best offer. Several teams have the necessary assets to acquire Durant, but he already has his preferred destinations.

Wizards, Kings linked to Hawks' John Collins

John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have already acquired Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs this offseason. However, the Hawks are still not making deals to improve their roster. John Collins is still available and there are two teams interested in acquiring him from Atlanta.

According to Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports, the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings are the likely landing spots for Collins. Dave noted that the Wizards are the most engaged team with the Hawks, while the Kings have a chance at acquiring him.

Carmichael Dave @CarmichaelDave The Wizards are the most engaged for John Collins at this point. Sacramento and others still in the conversation, but the Wizards at the front of the line. The Wizards are the most engaged for John Collins at this point. Sacramento and others still in the conversation, but the Wizards at the front of the line.

Collins' name has been on NBA trade rumors over the past couple of seasons. His fit alongside Trae Young was already in question despite the Hawks making the Eastern Conference finals last year. With Okenya Okungwu ready to take over down the middle, Atlanta is willing to trade Collins for additional perimeter defense.

Brooklyn Nets want multiple All-Stars for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn even though he still has four years left on his contract. The Nets are willing to entertain offers from other NBA teams and they already know what they want for their disgruntled superstar. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (h/t Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News), the Nets want an All-Star caliber player.

They also want a "significant" amount of draft compensation. With the Atlanta Hawks sending the San Antonio Spurs three first round picks and a pick swap for Dejounte Murray, Durant would command more. Durant is arguably one of the top five players in the world today.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Shams says Kyrie is fully supportive of Kevin Durant’s decision, and that the Nets want an all star caliber player and significant draft compensation in a Durant deal. Shams says Kyrie is fully supportive of Kevin Durant’s decision, and that the Nets want an all star caliber player and significant draft compensation in a Durant deal.

Meanwhile, several NBA staff of The Athletic noted that the Nets want multiple All-Stars in exchange for Durant. With KD's skill and talent level are still at an all-time high, Brooklyn knows that his value is through the roof. If they want to be competitive in the future, they have to get the best haul for their superstar.

Dallas Mavericks not interested in Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets after exercising his player option for next season. Irving was given permission to seek a sign-and-trade around the NBA, but no deal was made. He's still eligible for an extension, but could also be an unrestricted free agent next season.

With that in mind, the Nets could make the decision to trade him this offseason or at the NBA trade deadline. Kevin Durant's trade demands make it even more complicated. Irving is one of the most talented players when healthy, so a handful of teams will show interest.

However, the Dallas Mavericks have removed themselves from the Irving sweepstakes. Marc Stein of The Stein Line piece that the Mavericks will not pursue Irving amidst the Durant trade fiasco. Dallas has already made offseason moves, adding Christian Wood and JaVale McGee.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More NBA from me: twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… Marc Stein @TheSteinLine League sources say that the Mavericks do indeed have interest in signing JaVale McGee, as earlier reported by @Gambo987 , but Dallas must commit some of its $6.4 million taxpayers' mid-level exception to signing rookie guard Jaden Hardy to a multi-year deal. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… League sources say that the Mavericks do indeed have interest in signing JaVale McGee, as earlier reported by @Gambo987, but Dallas must commit some of its $6.4 million taxpayers' mid-level exception to signing rookie guard Jaden Hardy to a multi-year deal. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… One source with knowledge of the team's thinking strongly dismissed the idea that Dallas would pursue a trade for Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving in the wake of Kevin Durant's trade demand.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com One source with knowledge of the team's thinking strongly dismissed the idea that Dallas would pursue a trade for Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving in the wake of Kevin Durant's trade demand. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s…

Chicago Bulls among NBA teams inquiring about Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

The Chicago Bulls are among the teams interested in acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, as per Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Durant sent shock waves around the NBA by demanding a trade before the start of free agency.

Crowley noted that the Bulls' front office made a phone call to Brooklyn about Durant. This is despite the team not having the assets to entice the Nets. They still need to re-sign Zach LaVine to a contract, which is their main priority this offseason.

Meanwhile, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report named the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as Durant's preferred destinations. The Heat and Suns were the best team in the East and West, respectively, last season. Both teams also have the necessary assets to acquire KD from Brooklyn.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer On Monday, as the league prepared for Kevin Durant to potentially request a trade during the Kyrie opt-in saga, Phoenix and Miami were often mentioned as the All-Star's perceived favorite landing spots. On Monday, as the league prepared for Kevin Durant to potentially request a trade during the Kyrie opt-in saga, Phoenix and Miami were often mentioned as the All-Star's perceived favorite landing spots.

Danilo Gallinari narrow down options to Bulls and Celtics

Danilo Gallinari of the Atlanta Hawks

Danilo Gallinari was waived by the San Antonio Spurs after they acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks in the Dejounte Murray deal. Gallinari already has suitors and he's choosing between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics, as per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

The Bulls can offer the most money, but the Celtics are the defending Eastern Conference champions. The Celtics need shooting and Gallinari is one of the best shooters in the NBA. He can stretch the floor and provide scoring off the bench. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer Sounds like Danilo Gallinari will be deciding between Chicago and Boston for his next team. The Bulls have much of the full MLE to offer, roughly $8M AAV and a hair more than the Celtics. But Boston appears to be Gallo's preferred landing spot. Sounds like Danilo Gallinari will be deciding between Chicago and Boston for his next team. The Bulls have much of the full MLE to offer, roughly $8M AAV and a hair more than the Celtics. But Boston appears to be Gallo's preferred landing spot.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' advantage is that they have links to Gallinari. Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas was in Denver during his time there, while Billy Donovan coached him for one season in Oklahoma City. Davide Chinellato of La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Bulls have offered Gallinari a two-year deal.

