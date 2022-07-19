NBA Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn Nets superstars to stay put, New York Knicks eyeing 9-time All-Star, and more - July 19, 2022 

The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers have been centerpieces in recent NBA rumors. The futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving continue to dominate headlines.

LeBron James' future continues to be up in the air as he is eligible for a contract extension next month.

Here are the latest NBA rumors for July 19, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving likely to stay put

The two most recurring names in this summer's NBA rumors roundup have been Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. According to NJ.com's Adam Zagoria, the duo will likely stay put for the upcoming season despite the turmoil surrounding them.

"They know behind the scenes that it’s difficult, that it’s unlikely to happen. The Nets also knew that they’re going to make it so hard in the sense of the demands they’re looking for in return, no one’s going to meet that," Zagoria wrote.

Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks set to continue talks over Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks has been a rumor for a while. The teams could finally complete the move. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks and the Utah Jazz could continue trade talks this week.

"I think the Knicks and the Jazz will reengage here at some point. Maybe it's this week. Maybe it's next week. Maybe it's in two or three weeks. The Jazz are not necessarily going to move quickly," Woj Said.

"The Rudy Gobert talks ... that was over a period of time this summer and once Minnesota stepped up with the package they did, that was an easy deal for the Jazz to do," Woj continued.

Toronto Raptors plan to hold on to Scottie Barnes

Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes' name circulated in the NBA rumors after reports included him in a package for Kevin Durant. However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors plan to hold on to Barnes.

"Toronto doesn’t want to part with Scottie Barnes. That’s their stance. Brooklyn, right now, wouldn’t consider a deal (with the Raptors) without Scottie Barnes," Woj said.

Russell Westbrook being eyed by the New York Knicks

Russell Westbrook is another player who has been omnipresent in the NBA rumors roundup after a disappointing season with the Lakers. According to Marc Stein, the Knicks and the Lakers could potentially manufacture a trade that sends Westbrook to the Big Apple.

"One league source advised me in Las Vegas to keep an eye on the Knicks and Lakers discussing a potential Westbrook deal if — IF — Leon Rose can successfully bring Donovan Mitchell to Madison Square Garden," Stein wrote.

Brooklyn Nets want to hold on to Joe Harris

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, the Brooklyn Nets front office and ownership plan to retain Joe Harris. Harris has been discussed in trade packages involving Irving, especially with the Lakers.

"They don’t want to trade him. They are not shopping him and he is not a salary dump. I’m told that they want to keep him. It’s just a matter of, “Can they keep him in whatever deal might be upcoming for Kyrie," Lewis said on the Stein Line.

Summer League buzz column from Las Vegas:



NBA contract corner & more via the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza:



