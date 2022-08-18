NBA Rumors Roundup: Celtics far from agreeing a deal for Kevin Durant, Jazz want former lottery pick in return from Knicks for Donovan Mitchell, and more | August 18, 2022

NBA rumors continue to revolve around Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, two of the biggest stars on the trade block this summer.

Durant reportedly has a mutual interest in the Boston Celtics, who are considered the frontrunners to land the 12-time All-Star. However, the latest NBA rumors regarding these links suggest that Boston is far from agreeing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for Durant.

Meanwhile, rumors linking Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks have picked up steam again. The Knicks and the Utah Jazz have reportedly re-engaged in trade talks weeks after their initial conversations.

Here are the latest NBA rumors as of Aug. 18, 2022.

New York Knicks and Utah Jazz re-engage in trade talks for Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell could depart the Utah Jazz and join the New York Knicks this summer

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade discussions for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks are looking to land an All-Star for next season and have identified the city's own Mitchell as that player.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade discussions for Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, is currently under contract for four more years, with the final year of his deal being a player option. The Jazz are keen to acquire a bevy of draft capital and young players in exchange for one of their best players.

The New York Knicks have the assets to make the deal go through as they boast eight tradeable first-round picks and multiple young players. However, as things stand, they aren't likely to meet Utah's lofty demands for Mitchell.

Celtics far from agreeing a deal for two-time NBA MVP Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has dominated the NBA rumors for much of this offseason

The Boston Celtics have a golden opportunity to land one of the best players in the league in Kevin Durant ahead of the new season.

The disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star has been on the trade block since June 30. He initially listed the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as the teams he would like to join if he gets traded. However, neither team have the assets to acquire him via trade.

That puts the Celtics atop the ladder in the Durant sweepstakes as they can offer a deal centered around the talented Jaylen Brown. However, the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach recently reported that the Celtics are not close to reaching an agreement to land KD.

"With the start of training camp just six weeks away, league sources continue to insist that the Celtics are not close to a deal that would bring Kevin Durant to Boston, and that there have not even been any real discussions of substance," Himmelsbach wrote.

"With the start of training camp just six weeks away, league sources continue to insist that the Celtics are not close to a deal that would bring Kevin Durant to Boston, and that there have not even been any real discussions of substance," Himmelsbach wrote.

Jazz not interested in Julius Randle; want RJ Barrett and at least 6 first-round picks from New York for Mitchell

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks (left) reacts during a 2021-22 NBA regular-season match against the Atlanta Hawks

The Utah Jazz are keen to bag as many draft picks as possible from the New York Knicks in exchange for Donovan Mitchell.

The Knicks have eight first-round picks available, which has made them the frontrunners to land the star shooting guard. However, New York has hesitated to make an offer to the Jazz that involves a chunk of those picks so far.

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the Jazz also want RJ Barrett included in any potential deal for Mitchell. The Knicks reportedly tried to offer veteran Julius Randle, but Utah isn't interested in adding the former LA Lakers forward to their roster.

Here's what Smith said regarding this on Sirus XM NBA Radio (via Tommy Beer):

"Utah didn't want Julius Randle, from what I'm told. They don't want him. The Knicks were willing to unload him. They want RJ Barrett. They want at least six 1st-round picks."

Here's what Smith said regarding this on Sirus XM NBA Radio (via Tommy Beer):

"Utah didn't want Julius Randle, from what I'm told. They don't want him. The Knicks were willing to unload him. They want RJ Barrett. They want at least six 1st-round picks."

Tyler Herro unfazed by being involved in trade rumors, admits he’s ready to ball with the Heat or elsewhere

Tyler Herro has been a valuable player for the Miami Heat but has constantly been linked with a move away

Miami Heat star and reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, has found himself in the middle of the NBA rumor mill once again.

The Heat have been linked with several big-name players in the trade market. Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are off the table in potential trade talks, making Herro an automatic option to center deals around.

Herro is aware of frequently being mentioned in NBA rumors. However, he also stated that he is focused on doing well, regardless of which team he plays for in the upcoming season.

Herro is aware of frequently being mentioned in NBA rumors. However, he also stated that he is focused on doing well, regardless of which team he plays for in the upcoming season.

Here's what he recently said regarding this (via Fan Nation: Inside The Heat):

“I mean ever since I’ve been here, my name has been in rumors,” Herro said when speaking with reporters Tuesday at his foundation in Miami. “So rumors, they don’t bother me,” he said. “Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.”

Washington Wizards showing interest in signing Kevin Durant

The Washington Wizards are reportedly interested in Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant (left)

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has generated a league-wide interest since handing in his trade request to his team's ownership. The Washington Wizards are among the teams that have shown interest in acquiring Durant from the Nets.

According to Hoops Wire's Sam Amico, the Wizards' interest was only 'exploratory.'

"Sources have told Hoops Wire the Wizards also have an interest in available Nets star Kevin Durant, though that was viewed as exploratory only. Their pursuit of Mitchell is likely to be more aggressive, sources said" via Hoops Wire.

The Wizards may have a better shot at signing Donovan Mitchell than Durant. The Nets' asking price for KD has been steep. Additionally, the teams on the player's wishlist are much better positioned than Washington to compete for the title.

