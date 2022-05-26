NBA Rumors Roundup: Chicago Bulls confident about resigning 2-time All-Star, Brooklyn Nets not in contact with former MVP since the end of their campaign, and more | May 26th, 2022

NBA rumors surrounding Zach LaVine, the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been trending around the league the most as of late.

After being linked to four different teams, NBA rumors suggest LaVine could end up with his current team, the Chicago Bulls, in free agency.

Meanwhile, the Lakers and Nets' struggles with their superstars continue. Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and even Kevin Durant found a spot in the most intriguing storylines reported recently.

Chicago Bulls confident about re-signing Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Zach LaVine has been the most prominent name in the NBA rumor mill. The two-time All-Star will be a free agent in the upcoming offseason. Several reports have linked him to the LA Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks thus far.

According to NBC Sports' KC Johnson, the Bulls are still confident about retaining their star player. Here's what Johnson's most recent report read regarding this matter (via Audacy):

“The safe bet is still that Zach will return (to Chicago). I’m just reporting what I was hearing at the Combine – and that is multiple people connected to other teams, agents etc., the chatter at that Combine, the representation of that chatter, is that Zach is very much in play."

Johnson continued:

“Now that said, the Bulls are still very confident in their ability to re-sign Zach LaVine. Michael Reinsdorf has said it. Arturas Karnisovas has said it. They still have the power to pay him more than any other franchise.”

NBA executives blaming Klutch Sports for changing the narrative about Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine in action during Chicago Bulls versus Miami Heat.

Zach LaVine's agents, Klutch Sports, headed by Rich Paul, have been accused of changing the narrative about the Chicago Bulls star.

LaVine has been a frequent mention in the NBA rumor mill ever since Chicago exited the playoffs. Executives around the league believe that Klutch Sports is trying to increase LaVine's value to get him paid and raise the player's profile.

Here's what Heavy.com's Sean Deveney reported regarding this:

“A lot of this is coming from the agents, where they want to not only get him paid but raise his profile at the same time,” one league source told Deveney. “That is their M.O. The more drama in the process, the better. No one was talking about Zach. Now everyone is. Mission accomplished.”

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops NBA Execs Blame Klutch Sports For Manufactured Drama Between Zach LaVine, Bulls - Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/nba-execs-blam… NBA Execs Blame Klutch Sports For Manufactured Drama Between Zach LaVine, Bulls - Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/nba-execs-blam…

LA Lakers head coaching role candidate Terry Stotts interested in coaching Russell Westbrook

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts is among the three finalists to land the head coaching role with the LA Lakers. Stotts was also the first to give the final round interview, as per NBA rumors.

Reports suggest the Lakers have asked their candidates how they would use Russell Westbrook in their system.

Stotts seems to have found a way, as the latest rumors suggest that he is intrigued by the idea of coaching Westbrook. Here's what NBA.com's Mark Medina stated regarding this:

"Terry Stotts is intrigued with potentially coaching Russell Westbrook and believes he can help him be more effective and comfortable with his role than he was last season."

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Lakers interviewed former Blazers coach Terry Stotts for franchise’s head coaching job in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Two more assistants will meet with LA in near future — Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham. ESPN Sources: The Lakers interviewed former Blazers coach Terry Stotts for franchise’s head coaching job in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Two more assistants will meet with LA in near future — Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham. Terry Stotts is intrigued with potentially coaching Russell Westbrook and believes he can help him be more effective and comfortable with his role than he was last season twitter.com/wojespn/status… Terry Stotts is intrigued with potentially coaching Russell Westbrook and believes he can help him be more effective and comfortable with his role than he was last season twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Brooklyn Nets unwilling to offer Kyrie Irving a long-term extension

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets - Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are back in the spotlight regarding NBA rumors. Irving could become a free agent this offseason if he declines his player option to stay with the Nets for another year. The point guard's tenure with the franchise has been controversial so far, with Irving not being available consistently.

He dealt with injuries the first two years and missed more than half of the 2021-22 campaign due to his refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19. Many believe that it could hamper his chances of signing a max contract this summer.

According to the latest reports by New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield, Brooklyn is unwilling to offer Kyrie a long-term contract. Here's what he stated in a recent report:

"This is why the Nets’ championship hopes hinge on an amicable solution with Irving, whose personal decision not to get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history have left the Nets hesitant, and now, according to a source familiar with the Nets’ thought process, outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension."

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed



nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… Good morning: The Nets are playing with fire. Good morning: The Nets are playing with fire.nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant haven't been in touch since the end of their 2021-22 NBA campaign

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets - Game 4

Things may not be going as per plans in Brooklyn. The Nets had formed one of the strongest rosters in recent times, stacked with potential future Hall of Famers midway through the 2020-21 NBA season.

The roster featured Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, among many others. They were expected to win the championship that year and during the current campaign.

However, off-court issues circling their star players have impacted their hopes of doing so. Harden left the franchise midway through the 2021-22 campaign in a blockbuster trade that saw Ben Simmons join the Nets and the former sign with the Sixers.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kevin Durant and the Nets front office haven’t spoken since their season ended, per @Krisplashed Kevin Durant and the Nets front office haven’t spoken since their season ended, per @Krisplashed https://t.co/b0UP9IOBR8

NBA rumors suggest Irving could be next out the door. To make things worse, a new report has emerged which states that Kevin Durant, the Nets' best player over the last two seasons, and the franchise haven't spoken since the team got swept in round one of the 2022 playoffs.

Here's what New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield reported regarding this:

"According to multiple sources, Durant and the Nets front office have not spoken since they were swept out of the first round."

