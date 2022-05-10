NBA Rumors Roundup: Denver Nuggets superstar not being eyed by teams ahead of free agency next year, Portland Trail Blazers looking at the possibility of signing Chicago Bulls free agent and more - May 10, 2022

With the playoffs hosting four incredible matchups at the moment, there are still a variety of NBA rumors being leaked by teams. These franchises, most of them at home, continue to plan their futures and discuss options to bolster their roster.

The likes of Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook are constantly linked with moves elsewhere. Franchises like the LA Lakers, Washington Wizards and others are mentioned in trade talks to assemble championship-winning rosters.

With that said, here are the latest NBA rumors for May 10th brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Teams aren't eyeing Nikola Jokic ahead of free agency next year

Nikola Jokic walks back to the bench during Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic headlines this NBA rumors piece. The superstar isn't exactly getting the attention of other teams ahead of hitting free agency next year. Many expect him to sign the super-max extension with the Nuggets.

According to Brian Windhorst, teams aren't allocating resources in an attempt to lure Jokic away from the Nuggets, like they did for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Windhorst said:

"No one that I've ever heard has talked about trying to steal Jokic. No one has talked about, 'Can we get him out of Denver?' And he just basically announces before [a super-max contract extension] is even offered, he'll sign it."

Boston Celtics were the only team willing to trade an asset for Al Horford

Al Horford in action in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Al Horford has been a revelation this season for the Boston Celtics, especially in the postseason. Horford has displayed excellent defense thus far on the reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, any team could have traded for Horford from the Oklahoma City Thunder last year. However, the Celtics were the only one willing to attach an asset in order to land him. Mannix said:

"Every team that called Oklahoma City, they wanted the Thunder to attach an asset to take Al Horford. The Celtics were the only team to offer something in exchange."

Portland Trail Blazers looking to land Zach LaVine in the summer

NBA rumor linked to Chicago Bulls superstar Zach LaVine.

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build a championship roster around Damian Lillard. They have identified Chicago Bulls superstar Zach LaVine as the ideal piece to compliment Lillard.

According to Brian Windhorst, there is no guarantee that LaVine will stay with the Bulls going into next season. Portland has emerged as a possible destination for the two-time All-Star. Windhorst said:

"The executives in the league kind of thought that Zach LaVine was off the market and was going to stay in Chicago. Subsequently, as I've talked to league executives, there is now some belief that Zach could be in play. If you look at teams whose ears are quirking up, I'd like to bring one up - Portland Trail Blazers."

Mike Brown has been hired as the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings

Mike Brown has been a constant in these NBA rumors piece.

The Sacramento Kings have been on the hunt for their new head coach for the upcoming season. Rumors circled that the franchise was considering Mark Jackson and Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown as potential candidates.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Brown was selected as the franchise's next head coach. Kings owner, Vivek Ranadivé, was in attendance for Game 3 between the Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, but Brown's hiring wasn't announced until Sunday. Amick said:

"Sources say neither Jackson nor Brown was aware that Ranadivé was planning to be in attendance, so it was unclear if there was any substantive meaning to the visit. What’s more, sources say neither Brown nor Jackson was offered the job as of late Saturday evening."

John Wall spotted with Kyle Kuzma as the former is linked with a return to the Washington Wizards

John Wall of the Houston Rockets takes practice at Toyota Center.

The Houston Rockets are not keen on playing John Wall due to his unwillingness to come off the bench.

This has resulted in NBA rumors leaking out of the Rockets' camp. They are open to a trade for Wall as his former team, the Washington Wizards, is linked with a move for him.

These NBA rumors gained even more traction as current Wizards player Kyle Kuzma was spotted with John Wall. According to The Athletic, Wall would welcome a trade to his former team if the situation arises.

