NBA Rumors Roundup: Executives not convinced about Kevin Durant getting traded, Warriors hesitant to offer Draymond Green max extension, and more | July 28th, 2022

Kevin Durant's situation with the Brooklyn Nets continues to dominate NBA rumors this offseason.

Brooklyn has been patient in their approach to trading the former league MVP. They expect a world-beating proposal, but teams interested have repeatedly come short of the Nets' asking price.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Golden State Warriors are back in the spotlight this offseason. NBA rumors suggest that the franchise is unwilling to offer All-Star forward Draymond Green a max extension.

Here are the latest NBA rumors around the league as of July 28, 2022.

Executives around the NBA are not convinced about Kevin Durant getting traded

The Kevin Durant trade saga continues to drag on as the offseason progresses

The Brooklyn Nets have been adamant about waiting for the right package for Kevin Durant.

They are looking for a bonafide All-Star, contributing role players, and a bevy of draft picks for the 34-year-old. The Nets are in no rush to trade Durant as he is under contract with the franchise for four more years.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



"They have tremendous interest in bringing him in and view him as a piece that could take them over that final hurdle." The Boston Celtics have emerged as a serious possibility as a landing spot for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania

They recently turned down the Celtics' proposal centered around one-time All-Star Jaylen Brown as they also wanted Marcus Smart as part of that deal. As it stands, any potential trade is far from going through.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, league executives believe Kevin Durant getting traded isn't a lock. Here's what his most recent report read:

"As far as Durant’s trade request to get out of Brooklyn, time will tell if that ends up getting honored or not. I’ll say this, Kobe Bryant at one time wanted out of the Lakers, and it didn’t happen."

Scotto went on to add:

"I think there’s still time here where it’s not a lock to me and other executives around the league that Durant gets traded."

Warriors hesitant to offer Draymond Green max extension

Draymond Green pictured at the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

The Golden State Warriors could finally see their core break up after a decade.

Draymond Green, one of the most vital players to the team's success over the last 10 years, is eligible to sign a max deal in the first week of August. However, according to The Athletic, the franchise is unwilling to offer the former Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) a max contract.

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe



They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid.



✍🏽 with



Extension season is coming and the Warriors have to make some tough decisions that could come with major ramifications.They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid.

Consequently, next year could be Green's final year with the Warriors. He has a player option during the 2023-24 NBA season, which he could decline to test free agency.

It is worth noting that the Dubs' payroll and luxury tax bills are going to be more expensive than they already are. Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are all eligible for extensions.

It's going to be increasingly difficult for them to stick with their current group. This will be especially true after next season if their players walk into free agency in search of better deals.

Brooklyn Nets share mutual interest with Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard could join the Brooklyn Nets after a below-average season with the LA Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets have continued to address their roster needs, despite the rumors circling around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

After adding veteran players like Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren to increase their wing depth, the Nets are looking to stack up at the center position. Andre Drummond left the franchise in free agency to join the Chicago Bulls. Nicolas Claxton has re-signed with the team and is likely to occupy the starting job at the five.

The Nets need a backup center, and as per Bally Sports' Scoop B Robinson, they have a mutual interest in Dwight Howard.

Howard played for the LA Lakers last campaign. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the eight-time NBA All-Star has proven to be an impact role player on contending teams. He would likely be a decent addition as a backup big in Brooklyn.

Warriors not extending Draymond Green would upset Steph Curry

Draymond Green and Steph Curry celebrate after winning the 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry wouldn't be in complete agreement with the franchise's hesitancy in offering Draymond Green a max deal.

According to The Athletic, Curry sees the Warriors' Big Three featuring him, Green and Klay Thompson as a 'package deal.'

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay.



Steph Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Draymond Green because the team didn't want to pay him, sources tell @ThompsonScribe and @anthonyVslater Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay.

They are one of the longest-tenured superstar trios in league history and have found plenty of success playing alongside each other. Curry, Thompson and Green have won four NBA championships together. The three All-Stars compliment each other well on the court and have an excellent relationship off the court too.

Green has been the backbone of the Warriors' setup, and his chemistry with Curry and Thompson is off the charts. Losing him would be a big blow for the franchise, which justifies Curry's rumored displeasure at a potential breakup between Green and the Warriors.

NBA insider believes Toronto is better positioned to land Kevin Durant compared to Celtics

The Toronto Raptors could look to enter the Kevin Durant (right) sweepstakes with an enticing package

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics could be considered the frontrunners to land Kevin Durant based on the package they could assemble for him.

The Raptors have a combination of young players and draft picks that could entice the Nets. Boston, meanwhile, could offer a perennial All-Star caliber player in Jaylen Brown, along with contributing role players for the 12-time All-Star.

According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, between Toronto and Boston, the former is better positioned to acquire Durant. Here's what he said regarding this:

"I feel like Toronto is best positioned to make a move for Durant because they have the potential to offer three really quality starters and several draft picks."

Weiss went on to add:

"The Celtics can do that as well, but Toronto has a little more youth going in their favor and offense, especially if you’re building around Ben Simmons, who’s a strong defender. "

Durant's name is likely to continue dominating NBA rumors given the Nets' preparedness to wait until they receive what they believe is the right offer.

