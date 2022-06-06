NBA Rumors Roundup: Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons interested in Cavaliers guard; Raptors' OG Anunoby on the trade block, and more - June 6th, 2022

The NBA Finals is underway between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

The Celtics stole Game 1 from the Warriors at the Chase Center, ending the latter's unbeaten home streak. Steph Curry and co. now trail 0-1 and host a "must-win" Game 2.

Oddsmakers have favored Boston to win Game 2. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has pegged the Warriors are massive underdogs for the championship.

The rest of the 28 teams are in offseason mode and are preparing the for next season. Most of the attention is on the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, who endured hugely disappointing NBA campaigns.

On that note, here's a look at the NBA rumors in the last 24 hours.

Brooklyn Nets looking to hire Dallas Mavericks assistant Igor Kokoskov

Igor Kokoskov as the coach of the Phoenix Suns with Devin Booker

Story continues below ad

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to make changes not just to their roster but also their coaching staff.

According to NBA journalist Marc Stein, the Nets are reportedly interested in hiring Igor Kokoskov. Kokoskov is currently the lead assistant coach on Jason Kidd's bench in Dallas.

Kokoskov has a long resume as an NBA coach. He was previously an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns when Steve Nash was a player. If the Nets acquire him, that would re-unite the two.

Stein reported:

"The Nets are expected to hire Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov to serve as an assistant to Steve Nash on the Brooklyn bench, league sources say. Nash had pursued Kokoskov when he first got the job after their time together in Phoenix."

RealGM @RealGM Nets Expected To Hire Igor Kokoskov As Assistant Coach basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267246… Nets Expected To Hire Igor Kokoskov As Assistant Coach basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267246…

Story continues below ad

Collin Sexton emerges as trade target for Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons

Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton is reportedly asking for money worthy of a starter but is unlikely to receive that amount in an extension.

He was absent for the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers ended up having an incredible campaign, so his tenure with the team now has become uncertain.

Moreover, the rise of Darius Garland is also a big reason why the Cavs front office might not hesitate to part ways with Sexton.

Story continues below ad

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

"Sources tell cleveland.com Sexton is expected to have “multiple” suitors. While the Washington Wizards may have interest in a sign-and-trade, Detroit and Indiana are viewed as the biggest threats."

RealGM @RealGM Collin Sexton Reportedly Looking For 'Starting Guard Money,' Pistons And Pacers Interested basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267255… Collin Sexton Reportedly Looking For 'Starting Guard Money,' Pistons And Pacers Interested basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267255…

OG Anunoby might ask Toronto Raptors to put him on NBA trade block

OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors

Story continues below ad

OG Anunoby is reportedly dissatisfied with the direction of the Toronto Raptors and is asking for a change.

He is one of the few names who have emerged in the NBA trade rumors so far. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Anunoby is now left with a smaller role in the Raptors after Scottie Barnes' incredible season.

Fischer reported:

"One of the more intriguing names to emerge in early league trade chatter has been Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby."

He continued:

"Following a standout season from Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, word has circulated among rival front offices that Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto, where Barnes joined Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet as the primary ball-handlers in Nick Nurse's offense."

Sixers News @sixersnewsfeed NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto's OG Anunoby is a popular trade target. Do Sixers have ammo to get him? dlvr.it/SRfy5s NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto's OG Anunoby is a popular trade target. Do Sixers have ammo to get him? dlvr.it/SRfy5s https://t.co/POFrDGZfbJ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far