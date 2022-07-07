NBA Rumors Roundup: Insider believes Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn is a possible scenario, Deandre Ayton to Pacers? and more | July 7th, 2022

NBA rumors continue to heat up in the midst of one of the busiest offseasons in recent times. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Deandre Ayton, among others, could be on the move.

Any deal surrounding Durant and Irving will likely take time. Both players are under contract, and the Nets are in no rush to trade them. They are likely to hold out for the best possible offer. According to NBA rumors, the superstar duo could end up staying in Brooklyn if the franchise doesn't find a suitable deal.

Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton could sign with a new team as early as Friday (July 7). The Indiana Pacers are among the teams rumored to be pursuing him. They have the cap room to sign him on an offer sheet.

Let's look at the latest NBA rumors as of July 7, 2022.

NBA insider believes Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn is a possible scenario

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Given NBA rumors, the Brooklyn Nets could wait to trade Kevin Durant before training camp begins. The Nets want a world-beating package in return for their talisman. No team has matched their expectations yet. Durant still has a four-year contract with Brooklyn, giving the franchise the leverage to not rush into moving him.

There have been rumblings about Durant potentially continuing with the Nets next season. The Nets will likely only trade Durant if they receive a package that benefits them. It may not be the team KD wants to sign with, though.

Speaking about the degree of possibility of the former MVP continuing his time with the Nets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said:

"This is the offseason things can change, they can evolve, there's no question. Maybe at some point the Nets come to Kevin Durant with a trade... And he looks at it and says, 'maybe I'd rather stay here.'"

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



—@wojespn "Maybe at some point the Nets come to Kevin Durant with a trade. ... And he looks at it and says 'maybe i'd ... rather stay here.'” "Maybe at some point the Nets come to Kevin Durant with a trade. ... And he looks at it and says 'maybe i'd ... rather stay here.'” —@wojespn 👀 https://t.co/rUR1jX9yS5

Bradley Beal’s contract has a no-trade clause

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal signed a $250 million max deal with the Washington Wizards this offseason. That shuts down talks of him possibly joining a title contender to maximize his chances of winning his first ring.

Rumors suggest Beal could leave the Wizards soon, but that doesn't seem to be the case moving forward. According to the latest NBA rumors, Beal's new contract with the Wizards has a no-trade clause.

As per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Beal is the only active player with that stipulation in his contract.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42 One contract signed today that stands out is the five-year $251M one for Bradley Beal. Negotiated by Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports , the Beal contract consists of a no trade clause. He is the only player in the league to have a true no trade clause. One contract signed today that stands out is the five-year $251M one for Bradley Beal. Negotiated by Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports, the Beal contract consists of a no trade clause. He is the only player in the league to have a true no trade clause.

He joins an elite list of players like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Tim Duncan, among others, to sign contracts with a no-trade clause. Players should be with the same team for eight years to be eligible for a deal like this. Beal has been with Washington since his NBA debut ten years ago.

Deandre Ayton could sign with Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton is expected to land with a new team this offseason. NBA rumors suggest he could be on his way to Brooklyn in a package for Kevin Durant.

However, that could change. According to John Gambadoro, the Indiana Pacers sign him to an offer sheet. The Eastern Conference side is among the few teams with cap space.

John Gambadoro @Gambo987 I do believe we are close to a resolution on Deandre Ayton maybe even by tomorrow. Indiana has the cap space and I’ve heard rumblings of them signing him to an offer sheet. I’ve also heard Toronto has some interest but I do not know at what level. I do believe we are close to a resolution on Deandre Ayton maybe even by tomorrow. Indiana has the cap space and I’ve heard rumblings of them signing him to an offer sheet. I’ve also heard Toronto has some interest but I do not know at what level.

If the Suns fail to match that offer sheet, they will have to let Ayton walk free. That could nullify their chances of securing a sign-and-trade deal for Durant or any other player they wish to pursue.

Kevin Durant not in touch with fellow players since demanding a trade

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the NBA right now. The former MVP immediately drew interest from teams when rumors emerged about him demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant handed out a wishlist to the Nets, viewing Phoenix and Miami as his next landing spots.

But that didn't stop other teams from discussing a possible trade with Brooklyn for their star man. Meanwhile, KD is missing in action.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, multiple stars have tried to get in contact with Durant. But since he demanded a trade, the Nets star hasn't been available to talk.

San Antonio Spurs could be facilitators for Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal

Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving at the NBA All-Star Game 2018

The Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers could engage in a blockbuster trade featuring Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook. Given the latest NBA rumors, trade talks could head into the start of the Summer League. The Nets and Lakers have a few hurdles before they reach an agreement.

Brooklyn wants draft compensation, which the Lakers are unwilling to include. Meanwhile, the Nets also wish to move Joe Harris' contract along with Irving. However, the Lakers prefer to receive Seth Curry instead as it would save them a considerable amount of money.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs could help the Lakers and Nets reach an agreement by taking on Westbrook's expiring $47 million deal.

The Spurs can absorb his salary, agree to a buyout or sit him out for the rest of the campaign. However, they will look for draft compensation as an incentive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far