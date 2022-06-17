NBA Rumors Roundup: James Harden could sign a shorter deal with Sixers; Hornets to have competition for Miles Bridges, and more | June 17, 2022

The Golden State Warriors were crowned the 2022 NBA champions on Thursday. They beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 to win their fourth championship in eight years. It also means that the offseason will officially begin, with many rumors about free agency and possible trades.

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers and Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets are two of the most interesting names to watch this offseason. Harden is eligible to sign an extension, while Bridges is expected to be one of the most sought-after restricted free agents in the market.

James Harden, Sixers could agree shorter deal

James Harden is expected to opt in to his $47.4 million salary next season. Harden is also eligible to sign a full four-year max extension. However, he did not have a great postseason for the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged just 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists, shooting just 40.5%.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Sixers and Harden are expected to agree a shorter deal. Fischer noted that the Sixers are not committed to giving Harden a max extension, but they could offer him a two-year contract. That would give Philly a three-year window to win an NBA title with Joel Embiid and Harden.

"Signing perhaps a two-year extension after his option season to create a new three-year framework would also provide Harden with greater optionality for his own career," Fischer wrote.

"In any scenario, Harden is expected to pick up his player option for the 2022-23 season, sources said, but the Sixers' further financial commitment to him remains to be seen once the legal negotiating period begins."

Pistons, Blazers interested in Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges is one of the most improved players in the NBA this season. He proved that he could be a second option in offense. He averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists, while shooting 49.1%. He also shot 33.1% from beyond the arc and 80.2% from the stripe.

Bridges turned down an extension from the Charlotte Hornets last summer. It's the best decision he has ever made, as he's going to earn a lot more this offseason. According to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer, Bridges will likely get a nine-figure deal from the Hornets.

Boone added that the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons are interested in offering Bridges a contract. The Blazers are looking to reload their roster around Damian Lillard, while Bridges is from Detroit. However, the Hornets have the right to match any contract offer.

Christian Wood trade to Dallas can't be completed till draft night

The Dallas Mavericks made the first big trade of the upcoming NBA offseason. The Mavericks acquired Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the No. 26 pick in the upcoming draft and four players on expiring deals. Houston will receive Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and Boban Marjanovic in return.

Wood was slowed down by injuries this NBA season but averaged 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds in two years with the Rockets. He has a $14.3 million salary for next season, the final year of his current contract. One of the Mavs' main goals for this summer is getting an upgrade at center following their surprise run to the Western Conference finals.

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the deal cannot be completed till the NBA draft on June 23. The Mavericks owes the New York Knicks a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2023. Marks added that Wood is eligible to sign an extension six months after the trade.

Blazers no longer interested in DeAndre Ayton?

DeAndre Ayton is one of the biggest names available in the upcoming NBA free agency. Ayton is a restricted free agent after not agreeing an extension with the Phoenix Suns last summer. The former first overall pick averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season.

Ayton is eligible to sign a max deal, with the Suns having the option to match any offers. One of the teams linked with Ayton was the Portland Trail Blazers, but Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer has reported that that interest is gone. The Blazers will now focus on re-signing Jusuf Nurkic and acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors.

The Suns are still interested in Ayton, but his relationship with coach Monty Williams might be strained. Fischer noted that the realistic landing spots for the young center are the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and the Raptors. A sign-and-trade deal with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner could also be on the cards.

Pistons to choose between Jaden Ivey or Keegan Murray in upcoming NBA draft?

The Detroit Pistons own the fifth overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The Pistons will have several options to choose from. However, James Edwards III of The Athletic believes that the Pistons could choose either Jaden Ivey or Keegan Murray.

Ivey, who is expected to get selected fourth, does not want to get picked by the Sacramento Kings. He also has ties in Detroit, with his mother and current Notre Dame women's team coach, Niele Ivey, a former Detroit Shock player. The only question regarding Ivey is his lack of a mid-range game, per Edwards III.

Meanwhile, Keegan Murray is the leading gambling favorite to get selected by the Pistons. Murray also has ties with Detroit, with his father being from Battle Creek. Murray is a scoring forward who could fit perfectly with Cade Cunningham. He can also stretch the floor and is a capable defender.

