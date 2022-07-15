NBA Rumors Roundup: Jazz front office prefers Tyler Herro over RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade, Suns match Pacers offer to DeAndre Ayton and more | July 15th, 2022

NBA free agency has been stale in the past week, but the latest rumors have made it interesting again. The Utah Jazz are now open to trading Donovan Mitchell, with several teams linked with the All-Star guard. The Jazz front office appears to have set their sights on a young player.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns wasted no time in matching the Indiana Pacers' offer to DeAndre Ayton. The Suns have kept their core intact heading into next season. Ayton will also have the power to veto any trade for a whole year. There has been some tension between Ayton and the Suns since last summer.

Former Euroleague MVP wants to join the NBA next season

Vasilije Micic playing for the Serbian national team

Serbian international and Anadolu Efes star guard Vasilije Micic is one of the best players not in the NBA. Micic helped Anadolu Efes win back-to-back Euroleague championships. He's also a two-time Euroleague Final Four MVP and the 2021 Eurolegue MVP.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Micic is interested in playing in the NBA next season. The 28-year-old was selected 52nd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014. His draft rights were acquired by the OKC Thunder two years ago. However, Micic does not fit the current plans of the Thunder.

Wojnarowski also noted that several NBA teams are already interested in signing the Euroleague star. They just have to acquire his rights from the Thunder. Micic 18.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the Euroleague last season.

Jazz front office likes Tyler Herro than RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell deal

RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

The Utah Jazz are going for a full-blown rebuild after they began listening to offers for Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks were the first team to be linked with Mitchell, who is from Elmsford. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz are reportedly looking for a bunch of picks and a bunch of young players.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have also emerged as possible suitors for Mitchell since their pursuit of Kevin Durant has stalled. The Heat also have a bunch of picks to offer, as well as young players such as Tyler Herro.

The Salt Lake Tribune noted that the Jazz would prefer a package with the most picks and young players. However, a front office source claimed that the team prefers someone like Herro over the Knicks' RJ Barrett. Herro is a much-better shooter and scorer, but Barrett has the defensive potential.

NBA looking to start In-Season Tournament for 2023-24 season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver

The NBA's Board of Governors was in Las Vegas this week to meet and discuss various topics that might affect the league in the future. One of the things the league wants to happen is the midseason tournament. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the league is planning to start the soccer-style tournament as soon as the 2023-24 season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been open to the idea of a midseason tournament since 2014. The success of the Play-in Tournament means the league could really make this cup-like competition happen. All 30 teams are expected to participate.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the current proposal has winning players receiving $1 million each, while a $1.5 million coaches pool would be given to the champions. The possible tournament may be played in Las Vegas, wherein the Summer League is held annually.

Phoenix Suns match Indiana Pacers offer sheet for DeAndre Ayton

DeAndre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns wasted no time in matching the offer made by the Indiana Pacers to DeAndre Ayton. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the Suns matching the four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet. The Suns' core is still intact at the moment.

The Suns have been linked with Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets since the start of free agency. Phoenix was one of Durant's two preferred destinations after requesting a trade. However, ESPN's Bobby Marks believes that retaining Ayton will complicate the Suns' pursuit of the two-time champion.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will need to look elsewhere for the next piece of their young core. Indiana are rebuilding around Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, but adding Ayton would have shortened the process. They are most likely to find new homes for Buddy and Myles Turner.

NBA to lower age limit from 19 to 18?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver

The current age limit to enter the NBA draft is 19 years old. However, that could change very soon as Adam Silver is hopeful the limit will go down to 18. The commissioner said that the change in age limit is expected to be discussed in the next collective bargaining agreement, per ESPN.

"It's (based on) larger conversations than just whether we go from 19 to 18," Silver said. "But I'm on record: When I balance all of these various considerations, I think that would be the right thing to do and I am hopeful that that's a change we make in this next collective bargaining cycle, which will happen in the next couple years."

If the age limit is lowered to 18 years old, it means very talented high school players are eligible to enter the draft. Not every high school player has been successful in the league. However, there have been exceptions like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Dwight Howard and Tracy McGrady.

