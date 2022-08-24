NBA Rumors Roundup: Kevin Durant committed for the long haul, Donovan Mitchell’s former coach claims the Utah Jazz guard wants to play in New York, and more - August 24th, 2022

NBA superstar Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets aren’t just calling a truce on hostilities. They are also re-committing long-term to the partnership. After weeks of drama that partially held up offseason trading, KD and the Nets have claimed to have moved past the standoff.

Former New York Knicks bench tactician Rick Pitino has claimed that Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell would love to play for the Knicks. Pitino, who also coached Mitchell in Louisville, said it would be “special” to see his former ward play in the Big Apple.

Before the Durant drama eventually settled, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reportedly had a conversation with Jaylen Brown. The former NBA All-Star was rumored to have been offered by the Celtics as the centerpiece of the package for KD.

Here are the latest rumors from around the NBA as of Aug. 24, 2022:

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have repaired their relationship for a four-year run in the NBA

After more than a month of intense standoffs, the Brooklyn Nets have reconciled with NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

At one stage, the gap between the two parties seemed irreparable. This seemed to be the case after KD supposedly demanded the firing of GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

With team owner Joe Tsai backing his front office and the coaching staff, Durant saw sense in staying with the Nets. Apparently, the goal is to establish a title-contending team for the duration of KD’s term in Brooklyn.

Brian Lewis of The New York Post came out with a report that should delight fans of the Brooklyn Nets:

“Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman met with the Nets brain trust Monday in Los Angeles. The minutes of the meeting aren’t available, but a Nets source said this isn’t just an uneasy cease-fire or temporary solution until a Durant deal is found.

“They insist he’s re-invested long-term.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kevin Durant has removed his trade request after meeting with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash yesterday.



The Nets are running it back. Kevin Durant has removed his trade request after meeting with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash yesterday.The Nets are running it back. https://t.co/tqCmZt5Eju

With Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons ready for action, the Brooklyn Nets could make some noise next season.

The Nets have already retooled the supporting cast around the core of Durant, Irving and Simmons. Las Vegas has installed them again as one of the favorites to win the NBA title next season.

Rick Pitino is convinced Donovan Mitchell wants to play for the New York Knicks

Rick Pitino is no stranger to the NBA or Donovan Mitchell. He coached the New York Knicks in the ‘80s and was Louisville’s shot-caller in Mitchell’s college days.

Marc Berman of the New York Post has the scoop on Pitino’s wish for both Mitchell and the Knicks:

“Donovan loves the Knicks,’’ Pitino said. “Donovan loves being around his mom, sister and dad. Donovan would treasure being a Knick. That being said, things have to work out.

“I’m hoping, keeping my fingers crossed that he becomes a Knick. It would be very special for me as a coach seeing him in a Knick uniform as an ex-Knick coach.”

The Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks are no closer to a deal than when the rumors first made their way into the news. Utah’s Danny Ainge got a treasure trove of assets for Rudy Gobert and will not settle for anything less for the Knicks to get Mitchell.

Of the Knicks players, the Jazz reportedly have a strong interest in RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley. A ton of NBA draft picks are also expected to be part of the deal to pry Mitchell out of Utah.

Brad Stevens confirms open communication between Jaylen Brown and Boston Celtics during the Kevin Durant trade rumors

The Boston Celtics were reportedly in pole position to acquire NBA superstar Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Jaylen Brown was supposedly the biggest asset the Celtics had offered for KD.

Despite all the trade talks, Brown insisted weeks ago that he was committed to playing for the team that drafted him.

Boston Globe’s Christopher Price reported on what went on behind-the-scenes between Brown and Brad Stevens:

“Jaylen’s been through this from the standpoint of listening and the noise has been around him for a long time,” Stevens said. “I think one of the things you have to be able to do is ignore the noise and know what’s important.”

“Also, [to] be able to reach out and have candid and transparent communications with the people involved. We’ve had those, and been very open from the get-go as all of this has been going on for any of our guys.”

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_



(Brad also noted Jaylen didn't ask him to partake in those crazy underwater workouts ) Brad Stevens on @WEEI today said he sat down with Jaylen Brown in LA last week. Noted how you have to be able to have "have candid and transparent communications" with players in rumors.(Brad also noted Jaylen didn't ask him to partake in those crazy underwater workouts Brad Stevens on @WEEI today said he sat down with Jaylen Brown in LA last week. Noted how you have to be able to have "have candid and transparent communications" with players in rumors.(Brad also noted Jaylen didn't ask him to partake in those crazy underwater workouts 😂)

Even without Kevin Durant, the retooled Boston Celtics were already one of the heavy favorites to dethrone the Golden State Warriors. Brad Stevens added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari in free agency, making the Celtics two or three-deep in all positions.

The Brooklyn Nets could sign free agent Carmelo Anthony to “appease” Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has reportedly long wanted to play with fellow NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony. “Melo” played last year with LeBron James and the LA Lakers. He was part of a star-studded team that embarrassingly failed to even make the playoffs.

With KD and the Nets burying the proverbial hatchet, the NBA could see Durant and Anthony playing together. They’ve played together on the US Men’s Olympic team but never as teammates in the pro league.

In Brian Lewis’ report regarding the peaceful resolution to the KD-Joe Tsai standoff, he added news that felt like an afterthought:

“And if they wanted to appease Durant, they could bring in Carmelo Anthony, a move he’s wanted them to make.”

Brooklyn Ball @BrooklynBall_ If signing 38-year-old Carmelo Anthony appeases Kevin Durant, you do it. But it will be a picture perfect example of why the Nets have failed thus far with their superstars calling and/or signing-off on all the shots. If signing 38-year-old Carmelo Anthony appeases Kevin Durant, you do it. But it will be a picture perfect example of why the Nets have failed thus far with their superstars calling and/or signing-off on all the shots.

Carmelo Anthony has been playing power forward over the last few years as he no longer has the quickness to roam around the perimeter. He’ll be a solid big in the Brooklyn Nets’ rotation, considering they only have Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe to handle the post.

The Phoenix Suns never offered a package centered on Mikal Bridges for Kevin Durant

With the NBA’s biggest offseason drama finally over, the smoke of the standoff is also starting to clear. The Phoenix Suns, who were supposedly the top target KD wanted to play for, were left out of the loop following Deandre Ayton’s massive extension.

However, there were persistent reports that the Suns were not giving up, offering Mikal Bridges instead as the major piece in a trade for KD.

John Gambodaro tweeted that was never the case:

“Mikal Bridges was never offered because no formal offer was ever made from Phoenix nor was there a proposal made by the Nets. The Suns simply did not have what Brooklyn wanted - were told several times they did not have what it would take to get a deal done.”

John Gambadoro @Gambo987 Mikal Bridges was never offered because no formal offer was ever made from Phoenix nor was there a proposal made by the Nets. The Suns simply did not have what Brooklyn wanted - were told several times they did not have what it would take to get a deal done. Mikal Bridges was never offered because no formal offer was ever made from Phoenix nor was there a proposal made by the Nets. The Suns simply did not have what Brooklyn wanted - were told several times they did not have what it would take to get a deal done.

The Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets eventually ended up with the NBA players they wanted. Phoenix, who had the NBA’s best record last season, could still be looking to strengthen the squad after a stinging exit against the Dallas Mavericks.

