NBA Rumors Roundup: Kevin Durant and James Harden move past the latter’s decision to leave Brooklyn, Bronny James being recruited by top colleges, and more | 13th August, 2022

NBA superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden have reportedly buried the hatchet after the latter’s shocking move to get out of Brooklyn. “The Beard” and KD could be teammates yet again if the Philadelphia 76ers land the wantaway star.

Bronny James will be the biggest name to watch out for once he finishes high school senior year. Schools like UCLA, USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and many others are reportedly lining up for his commitment.

The Boston Celtics, who are one of the heavy favorites to acquire Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, have placed the off-limits tag on Robert Williams III. Boston’s emerging big man has been the anchor of the NBA’s best defense, which is where head coach Ime Udoka will continue to build his team’s identity.

Here are the latest rumors from around the NBA as of Aug. 13, 2022:

Kevin Durant and James Harden are “back on good terms” as KD could reunite with “The Beard” in Philly

KD and "The Beard" have reportedly moved past Harden's shocking push to get out of Brooklyn.

James Harden caused a sensation last season when he pushed his way out of the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets ended up trading the former MVP for the then disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

Harden’s move to get out of Brooklyn reportedly rankled Kevin Durant. During the All-Star selection where KD was one of the team captains, he glaringly avoided picking his former teammate.

With Durant himself forcing his way out of the Nets, the two have apparently mended their relationship. Ramona Shelburne, on ESPN’s "NBA Today," had this to report:

“The former teammates looked pretty friendly this past weekend in London. We saw them backstage at a Travis Scott concert, and from what I’m told, the two former teammates are back on good terms now despite Harden forcing his way out of Brooklyn just six months ago.

“If anything, this was Harden’s way of smoothing things over.”

Durant and Harden have also been seen working out together in the offseason. If the 76ers somehow land KD, they’ll be the instant favorites to win the NBA championship. A Big 3 of Durant, Harden and Joel Embiid, if healthy, would arguably be the best three-man group in the league.

Bronny James is sought-after by several NCAA teams

Several college basketball programs are gong after Bronny James' commitment. [Photo: Ann Arbor News]

The bid to land LeBron James Jr. has already started. Bronny James still has one more year to finish at Sierra Canyon School in LA before ramping up his goal to play in the NBA.

Once he finishes high school, he could join one of the several interested NCAA programs or join the G League for more development. ESPN’s Paul Biancardi reported that James could opt to play college ball:

“Although it's still relatively early in the recruiting process, there is a strong feeling he will take the college route as opposed to the G League Ignite or other developmental leagues. He is being pursued by the likes of UCLA, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon, among others.”

Although James Jr. isn't considered one of the elite talents that could be available for the 2024 NBA draft, he’s the most scrutinized prospect. The Sierra Canyon guard may end up being a second-round talent when he’s draft eligible, but several teams could use a first-round pick on him.

LeBron James has vowed to play with Bronny James for at least a year, so getting the younger James could also lead to acquiring the GOAT candidate.

The Boston Celtics are shutting down any NBA trade talks involving Robert Williams III

The Boston Celtics will not engage in any trade talks involving Robert Williams III. [Photo: Hardwood Houdini]

The Boston Celtics have emerged as one of the top contenders to land NBA superstar Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Boston’s reported offer was a package centered on Jaylen Brown and included Derrick White, a starter and future draft capital.

The Nets reportedly turned down the offer as they supposedly asked Marcus Smart to be attached to the deal. Brooklyn could also ask for a much better package that will have Robert Williams III.

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin had this to report:

“Brooklyn was trying to get Boston to put Smart in the trade, but why would they even consider it now? That said, even without Smart (or Robert Williams III, sources told NBC Sports he is not available), a Celtics offer with Jaylen Brown may be the best one the Nets will see.”

Durant has added the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics to his list of preferred teams. Boston, though, has the better package to offer the Brooklyn Nets, particularly if Brown and Smart are used to sweeten the deal.

Smart is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, but Robert Williams' age, rim protection and upside could make him more valuable for the Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets’ payment schedule earned Kevin Durant a big paycheck a day after asking for a trade

Kevin Durant received a scheduled fat advance payment from the Brooklyn Nets a day after pushing for a trade. [Photo: Nets Daily]

It was a double whammy for the Brooklyn Nets when Kevin Durant asked team owner Joe Tsai for a trade. The move shocked the entire NBA and put the Nets’ title contention and relevance in serious trouble. It also earned KD a fat paycheck from the team he no longer wants to play for.

Marc Stein revealed how things went behind the scenes a day after KD pushed for a trade:

“On July 1, league sources say Durant was owed and received an eight-figure check from the Nets — one of two massive advance payments that the disgruntled superstar is scheduled to collect from Brooklyn by Oct. 1 while he's also in the midst of lobbying the team to move him.”

KD still has four years remaining on his contract and the Nets will be obliged to pay him even if he wants out. Joe Tsai, though, looks set on keeping KD at the Barclays Center and continue paying him if no deal is suitable enough for the Nets.

The billionaire reportedly received an ultimatum from Durant regarding the trade but hasn’t budged in his stance. He will not accommodate Kevin Durant’s desire to play for another NBA team if the Nets don’t get the compensation they are looking for.

The Miami Heat, LA Lakers and LA Clippers could sign Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin will be playing for another NBA team next season. [Photo: Sporting News]

Blake Griffin is done playing for the Brooklyn Nets and will be looking to play someplace else. Emerging as potential suitors are the Miami Heat, LA Lakers and LA Clippers.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com revealed Miami’s interest in the former slam dunk champion:

“‘He made a big, big impression around the league with the way he played against Boston, even though it was just a couple of games,’ the Eastern Conference exec told Heavy.”

Blake Griffin's incredible two-game stretch against the Boston Celtics made fans wonder why he isn’t getting more playing time. That might have been enough to extend his career in the NBA.

The six-time All-Star could also join one of the LA teams. Although the Lakers have made youth their priority, they also need frontcourt depth. Griffin could be a solid piece in the rotation.

Griffin could also go back to where he started in the NBA with the LA Clippers. The Clippers look like serious contenders to win next season’s championship and could be interested in adding the veteran.

