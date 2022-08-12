NBA Rumors Roundup: Kevin Durant trying to lower Nets trade demand, Draymond Green could join the Pistons next season and more | August 12th, 2022

Kevin Durant gave the NBA offseason a much-needed jolt after giving an ultimatum to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai. Durant reportedly wants Tsai to choose between him or the duo of Steve Nash and Sean Marks. The former MVP is also rumored to be trying his best to lower the Nets' trade demands for him.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green is still a year away from possibly entering free agency. The Golden State Warriors star could decline his player option next summer and become a free agent. Green is eligible to sign a max extension, but the Warriors might take their time.

Here is the latest NBA rumors roundup for Aug. 12 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Joe Tsai has no plans on firing Steve Nash and Sean Marks

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai watching the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

After reports of Kevin Durant's ultimatum went public, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai released a statement on Twitter. Tsai seemingly acknowledged that Durant wanted him to fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Tsai does not have any plans to dismiss Nash and Marks from their positions. Stein noted in his latest Substack piece that if Durant decides not to attend training camp, the Nets will withhold his salary.

On the other hand, Ramona Shelburne revealed on "ESPN Today" (h/t Nets Daily) that the Nets view the meeting between Durant and Tsai as part of the process.

"I just spoke to someone close the situation," Shelburne said. "In the latest meeting between Durant and Joe Tsai in London last week, a lot than Durant’s feelings about Steve Nash and Sean Marks was discussed. And the Nets viewed the meeting as, "part of the process."

Kevin Durant trying to lower Nets trade demand

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have received several offers for Kevin Durant, but all were rejected. It seems like the Nets have a very high asking price for their superstar. The Toronto Raptors were reluctant to include Scottie Barnes, while the Miami Heat had reservations about adding Bam Adebayo to their offer.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics' offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first round pick was also rejected. The Nets reportedly wanted the Celtics to include Marcus Smart, an additional rotational player and more draft picks. With the number of picks the Utah Jazz got for Rudy Gobert, it's not surprising that the Nets wanted more.

According to Marc Stein in his latest Substack article, some rival executives believe that Durant is trying his best to lower the Nets' trade demands. The only problem for KD is that his four-year contract extension kicks in this season.

LeBron James to become an NBA owner?

LeBron James at the 2022 NBA Summer League

It's no secret that LeBron James wants to own an NBA team after his playing career is over. James revealed earlier this year that he wants to bring a team to Las Vegas. The league is expected to explore new markets for expansion and the Sin City is one of many potential candidates.

Fox Sports' Ric Bucher revealed on his "On The Ball" podcast that James will become an NBA owner. "The King" is the favorite to head the league's expansion in Las Vegas. Bucher noted that the NBA will likely introduce two new teams once a new TV deal is signed, with the other team being in Seattle.

"LeBron James, apparently, is in the pole position to be the owner of the Las Vegas expansion franchise," Bucher said. "When Las Vegas and Seattle, which I'm told is going to happen as soon as the next TV deals are in place. Those franchises are going to be added to the equation. Which has a whole lot of repercussions including the timing of when LeBron decides to step aside and become an owner, rather than a player."

Detroit Pistons could land Draymond Green next season

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green has two years left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors. However, Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season. If the four-time champ decides to decline, he is set to enter NBA free agency for the first time in his career.

If that happens, one of the teams that could pursue Green would be the Detroit Pistons. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that the Pistons have the money to sign the former Defensive Player of the Year. Green reportedly wants and believes that he is worth a max contract.

The Pistons are an interesting destination for the Warriors star. He is from Saginaw, which is an hour and a half drive from Detroit. He will also have the chance to guide a young Pistons team that has Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey.

Robert Williams III not available in any potential trade for Kevin Durant

Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics were one of the few teams who made an offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. The Nets rejected their offer revolving around Jaylen Brown, but their current situation might change things. Durant's ultimatum might force Brooklyn to lower their asking price.

If the Nets decide to return to the Celtics and talk about a deal, one player not on the table is Robert Williams III. According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, Williams is not available for trade. That means the Celtics' best offer would include Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and several first round picks.

Ian Begley of SNY.com reported on Thursday that KD added Boston to the list of his preferred destinations. The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat were his initial choices, but the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are now desired landing spots, too.

Edited by Juan Paolo David