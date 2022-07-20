NBA Rumors Roundup: Knicks believe they can land 3x All-Star without giving up RJ Barrett, Phoenix Suns could move pair of role-playing forwards, and more | July 20th, 2022

The New York Knicks are supposedly all-in to acquire NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Despite the hefty price tag the Jazz have placed on the scoring dynamo, the Knicks believe they can still keep RJ Barrett.

The Phoenix Suns, who will be deep into the luxury tax after Deandre Ayton's extension, could look to gain some relief by trading two veterans. The Suns are reportedly shopping Jae Crowder and Dario Saric for a potential trade.

New rumors have surfaced that the Golden State Warriors were never seriously considering trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. A few weeks ago, the Warriors looked like solid contenders to reunite KD with his old buddies in San Francisco.

Here are the latest rumors from around the NBA as of July 20, 2022:

The New York Knicks could acquire Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett

The New York Knicks are positive they can get Donovan Mitchell [left] while still keeping RJ Barrett [right]. [Photo: New York Post]

RJ Barrett was arguably the New York Knicks’ best player last season. He showed tremendous improvement on both ends of the floor, which would make the Knicks hesitant to move their emerging star.

New York is reportedly the leading candidate to land Utah Jazz NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. However, trading for Mitchell and giving Barrett away as part of the trade could still put the Knicks outside the playoff picture.

The Eastern Conference is stacked and even having Barrett, Mitchell and Jalen Brunson together may not push them past the play-in tournament.

Jake Fischer reported that the Knicks could have all three in their lineup next season:

“Knicks personnel have projected confidence, sources said, that they will ultimately be able to land Mitchell without sacrificing Barrett. Likewise, league sources have indicated that Utah isn't enamored by becoming the franchise that coughs up a sizable extension to Barrett.”

If a trade does happen, New York may have a potent lineup to compete with next season featuring Mitchell, Barrett and Brunson.

Hefty NBA luxury tax could force the Phoenix Suns to trade Jae Crowder and Dario Saric

The Phoenix Suns could offload a few veterans with expiring contracts. [Photo: Sports360AZ]

If the Phoenix Suns wanted to keep Deandre Ayton all along, despite the offseason posturing, they also figured a few trades had to happen. Phoenix matched the Indiana Pacers’ three-year, $133 million offer to Ayton, which puts them deep into the NBA luxury tax.

They could be looking for some relief by trading two veterans who are both on expiring contracts. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer weighed in on a possible move by the Suns:

“The Suns' accounting has gotten quite expensive, and league personnel still categorize Jae Crowder and Dario Saric as trade candidates entering this season to clear necessary wiggle room on Phoenix's books.”

Losing Crowder would hurt as he is a veteran who gives reigning NBA Coach of the Year winner Monty Williams a feisty defensive enforcer and leader. They may have to choose a cheaper option on that end.

Dario Saric didn’t play last season due to an injury. The versatile big man notably played a key role in the Suns’ championship series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020-21 season. Phoenix, however, could be looking to give Cam Johnson more opportunities, making Saric a luxury.

The Golden State Warriors merely did their due diligence on a potential Kevin Durant trade

The Golden State Warriors reportedly only had a minor interest in former NBA MVP Kevin Durant. [Photo: SFGATE]

Golden State Warriors team owner Joe Lacob doesn’t want his team to fall off a cliff after three or four good years. That may be the case if they trade for Kevin Durant as the Bay Area team could lose a significant chunk of their future.

Acquiring KD would likely mean giving up Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and future first-round picks. Fans of the Warriors, who vehemently voiced their opposition to the idea, should be relieved based on Jake Fischer’s latest report.

Fischer reported:

“Despite the apparent openness—both from Warriors veterans and Durant himself—regarding a superstar reunion in the Bay, Golden State has not been categorized as a team that's made serious overtures to pry Durant from Barclays Center.”

Several days ago, reports surfaced that Steph Curry called Durant regarding a possible reunion in San Francisco. If those were true, the current NBA Finals MVP may just be checking the pulse of the situation as the front office doesn’t seem all that keen on a blockbuster trade.

With the way things are going, it’s looking more and more likely that Durant's NBA career will continue at Barclays Center next season.

JaMychal Green is looking to join the Golden State Warriors once a buyout is agreed with the OKC Thunder

JaMychal Green is reportedly going to play for the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors next season. [Photo: NBA.com]

After the Denver Nuggets traded JaMychal Green during the NBA draft to the OKC Thunder, he could join the defending champs after a contract buyout. The veteran forward played a crucial role coming off the bench last season for Nuggets head coach Mike Malone.

Senior ESPN writer Adrian Wojnarowski had the scoop on Green’s intention to join the Golden State Warriors:

“Veteran forward JaMychal Green is working toward a contract buyout with Oklahoma City, and once that’s completed and he’s cleared waivers, Green intends to sign with Golden State, sources tell ESPN.”

Green’s addition will give the Warriors more athleticism, size and skill from the forward spot. He could take the place of Otto Porter Jr., who went to the Toronto Raptors. The 31-year-old had his worst shooting from beyond the arc last season for the Nuggets, averaging only 26.6%.

But in the sevens seasons before last campaign’s slump, Green was a solid threat from long-range. He averaged 38.5% from rainbow distance and 46.9% overall. If he can regain his shooting touch playing alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors will be even more difficult to defend.

The Boston Celtics may not be able to give Grant Williams the extension he is looking for

Grant Williams played a big part in the Boston Celtics run to the NBA Finals. [Photo: Hoops Habit]

Grant Williams’ contract with the Boston Celtics runs through the 2023-24 NBA season before becoming a restricted free agent. However, the 23-year-old is already eligible for an extension.

Based on Jake Fischer’s report on how contract negotiations could go, the emerging shooter could get lower than what he expects to earn:

“Boston found a value deal with Robert Williams III just last August, extending the Celtics' starting center for four years, $48 million plus incentives."

"Cap experts contacted by B/R projected that that salary range can set a benchmark for Grant Williams' negotiations, but rival executives are skeptical that Boston will be willing to spend much greater a dollar amount on Grant than for Robert.”

Robert Williams III is the Boston Celtics’ starting center who signed an extension last season for $48 million over four years. He played a huge role for the Celtics last season, particularly in the NBA Finals when the Warriors had serious trouble scoring inside the paint. He could very well be a constant threat to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the future.

Grant Williams, on the other hand, was Boston’s most efficient long-range threat last season. He was also a key piece of the Celtics’ top-ranked defense due to his strength and versatility. If the Celtics value Robert Williams, which they will most likely do, they may be hesitant to give Grant a more lucrative NBA contract.

