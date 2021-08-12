NBA Rumors Roundup: LA Lakers looking at signing Isaiah Thomas, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis 'not mad at each other' and more - August 11th, 2021

The LA Lakers are trending on NBA rumors once again, with Isaiah Thomas reportedly one of their targets in free agency. Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are also in the news.

The latest NBA rumors in free agency, trades and others are here, and we’ve compiled a hotlist from Wednesday’s chatter around the league:

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers set sights on Isaiah Thomas

According to NBA rumors from the New York Times’ Marc Stein, the LA Lakers have set their sights on veteran guard Isaiah Thomas for the 2021-22 season:

“The Lakers, among various free-agent candidates they are still considering, have weighed the potential signing of Isaiah Thomas, league sources say,” Stein wrote in a tweet.

Thomas was trending a few days ago after he dropped 81 points during a game at the Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle. The game was a reminder of his heyday and a declaration that he has regained his explosiveness after years of dealing with various injuries.

Isaiah Thomas played just three games last season, showing up at the tail end of the New Orleans Pelicans’ campaign, averaging 7.7 points in 16 minutes of playing time.

If the LA Lakers are truly interested in acquiring Thomas, he will be offered the veteran minimum. He last played for LA back in the 2017-18 season, during which he appeared in 17 games after being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA Rumors: No beef between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis #6 and Luka Doncic #77 leave the court

Various NBA rumors have claimed that Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis were not getting along well. This sparked multiple reports that the Dallas Mavericks were looking to ship Porzingis elsewhere this offseason.

However, according to NBA rumors from Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the two aren’t at odds at all.

“Dallas Mavs stars Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis do in fact get along and belief that KP is jealous of Doncic is 'not true,' a Mavs source tells Bally Sports,” Robinson said in a tweet.

Robinson also added the following statement from the source that he mentioned:

"KP's been misjudged. They're not mad at each other and they actually like one another. Mavs don't need a second scorer."

Robinson’s report appears to have some weight to it compared to most NBA rumors regarding the relationship between the two stars.

The fact that the Mavericks haven’t been in talks regarding Porzingis’ availability suggests that the two players are getting along just fine.

NBA Rumors: Cavs extension for Collin Sexton back on the table

Collin Sexton #2 drives against Tristan Thompson #13

Recent NBA rumors have come up stating that the Cleveland Cavaliers are offering Collin Sexton an extension on his rookie contract once again.

This news comes from Evan Dammarell of Fear the Sword:

“An extension for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is back on the table, per sources.

“Sexton enjoys being in Cleveland and wants to be here long term. Expect things to start heating up hopefully soon.”

Sexton is eligible for a five-year contract extension worth as much as $168 million. It remains to be seen what the Cavs have offered to the three-year guard.

NBA Rumors: Udonis Haslem set to return to Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem #40 takes a layup

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Udonis Haslem will be back on the Miami Heat bench next season:

“Udonis Haslem will return to the Miami Heat on a one-year, $2.6M deal for his 19th NBA season with the franchise, source tells The Athletic and Stadium,” Charania said.

Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel added that the team will make an announcement about Haslem’s signing soon.

If signed, Haslem will be playing in his 19th season in the NBA. However, he will likely be around mostly as a locker-room presence.

