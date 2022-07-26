NBA Rumors Roundup: LA Lakers willing to move youngster for sharpshooter, teams around league hoping the price will come down for Brooklyn Nets superstar - July 26, 2022

The NBA Summer League is coming to an end. Attention now turns toward NBA rumors as free agents and marquee players are on the move. The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers have been centerpieces in these recent NBA rumors. The futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving continue to dominate the headlines.

LeBron James' and Russell Westbrook's futures have been the subjects of intense speculation. This is as the Lakers ponder making a move for Kyrie Irving.

Here are the latest NBA rumors for July 26, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

LA Lakers interested in Buddy Hield involving Talen Horton-Tucker

THT has been part of the NBA rumors roundup all summer long

The LA Lakers are keen on improving their roster after an abysmal season. According to Marc Stein, the Lakers have had a conversation with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield. This move would include the Lakers parting ways with Talen Horton-Tucker.

"Indiana would be expected to buy Westbrook out, if such a trade came to fruition… which is another likely obstacle because buying out such a big salary is hardly the norm for Pacers owner Herb Simon.

"It is, likewise, believed that the teams have discussed a deal focused on Hield, without Turner involved, that would still require the Lakers to furnish draft compensation to Indiana’s liking as part of a package centered around Talen Horton-Tucker," Stein wrote.

In the interim … here’s a Reader Mailbag with more trade talk: 3 PM ET today: An hour of live NBA chat via @SpotifyLive with @celticsblog ’s own @KeithSmithNBA guesting. Boston’s trade offer for Kevin Durant starring Jaylen Brown will presumably come up.In the interim … here’s a Reader Mailbag with more trade talk: marcstein.substack.com/p/at-last-nba-… 3 PM ET today: An hour of live NBA chat via @SpotifyLive with @celticsblog’s own @KeithSmithNBA guesting. Boston’s trade offer for Kevin Durant starring Jaylen Brown will presumably come up.In the interim … here’s a Reader Mailbag with more trade talk: marcstein.substack.com/p/at-last-nba-…

Teams hoping the Brooklyn Nets reduce their asking price for Kevin Durant

KD has been the headline act of the NBA rumors roundup all summer long

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continue to be omnipresent in the NBA rumors roundup. The latest rumor involves the teams in the NBA that are hoping the Nets will reduce their asking price. This is according to Jake Fischer of "The Bleacher Report."

"Interested teams are hopeful Brooklyn may ultimately have to lower its terms depending on Durant’s response come late September, several months following his trade request," Fischer wrote.

Miami Heat continues to be linked with a move for Donovan Mitchell

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

The race to land Donovan Mitchell heats up as the Miami Heat continue to pursue the Utah Jazz All-Star. There are a whole host of other teams pursuing Mitchell as well. According to Shams Charania of "The Athletic," the Heat have their work cut out for them. The New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards all have interest in trading for Mitchell.

"Along with New York, several other teams have expressed interest to the Jazz when it comes to Mitchell, such as Washington, Miami, Toronto, Charlotte, Sacramento and Atlanta, according to sources," Fischer wrote.

Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…

Russell Westbrook on the radar of the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

Like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook has been omnipresent in the NBA rumors roundup as the Lakers are keen to get rid of his mammoth salary and pursue other players. According to Shams Charania of "The Athletic," the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and the Utah Jazz could potentially land Westbrook.

"Utah, New York, and Indiana are among the teams who have discussed deals with the Lakers involving Russell Westbrook and draft capital, sources said," Charania wrote.

Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…

Brooklyn Nets want Marcus Smart along with Jaylen Brown in any deal involving Kevin Durant

Action from the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

The Brooklyn Nets have laid out their asking price for KD. They would like the Boston Celtics to include Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart in any package. This is according to Shams Charania of "The Athletic," as reports emerged earlier about the Celtics offering Brown and Derrick White for KD.

"The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added," Charania wrote.

Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…

Many of these potential trades are far from resolved. There are still a lot of negotiations that need to take place before many of these deals are agreed upon. As NBA fans, watching these deals unfold can be just as entertaining as watching our favorite players on the court.

