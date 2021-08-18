NBA Rumors Roundup: LA Lakers working out Isaiah Thomas and others, Ben Simmons coveted by San Antonio Spurs and more - August 17th, 2021

NBA rumors surrounding the LA Lakers continue to swirl, with Isaiah Thomas being one of the most prominent names looking to join them next season. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs may be looking to put their team on the map again with a potential blockbuster trade to acquire Ben Simmons.

Player movement has been scarce in the past few days as many have found new homes already. However, there are still a few prominent names that have been popping up on NBA rumors lately.

Here are the latest NBA rumors from Tuesday, August 17.

NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James work out with LA Lakers

Isaiah Thomas #7 reacts to a play

Isaiah Thomas’ bid to return to the league has been met with wide approval. According to NBA rumors, the LA Lakers are interested in acquiring the diminutive but high-scoring guard.

Per NBA rumors from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Thomas isn’t the only one being worked out by the Lakers. Veterans Darren Collison and Mike James are also looking to be signed by the Purple and Gold.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are actively surveying the landscape to eventually fill out the roster with more depth, and have done so in recently working out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes wrote.

“A signing is not imminent, sources said. The Lakers could also elect to bring players into training camp to fight for the last few roster spots.”

The three guards are likely fighting for just one of the few roster spots still open for the Lakers. Thomas, a former Laker, has been linked to the ball club in recent days and has a legitimate shot at making a comeback, even if it’s not with L.A.

.@isaiahthomas let it all out after dropping 81 in a Pro Am game 💯 *NSFW*



(h/t @SlowGrind_Media) pic.twitter.com/yQzTJ3MP9x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2021

Collison retired following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season and nearly signed with the LA Lakers in 2019-20 before deciding to stay in retirement.

Mike James played briefly for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

NBA Rumors: San Antonio Spurs covet Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons #25 celebrates after dunking the ball in front of Kyle Anderson #1

The San Antonio Spurs are interested in Ben Simmons, according to NBA rumors from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

After a few potential trade scenarios had reportedly fizzled out, Fischer revealed that a "faction of the Spurs front office" is salivating at the idea of adding Simmons to their ball club.

“That leaves San Antonio as perhaps the most interesting potential trade partner. And there is a faction of the Spurs front office rumored to strongly covet Simmons,” wrote Fischer.

Apparently, the Spurs had been mulling the idea of acquiring Simmons much earlier.

“San Antonio was open to discussing Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV before the draft, sources said, and the Spurs added more enticing future draft capital in their sign-and-trade that delivered DeMar DeRozan to Chicago,” Fischer revealed. “Could the starting points of that package be enough to truly intrigue Philly?”

Ben Simmons in the gym working



(via @ChrisJHoops)



pic.twitter.com/yBTH8dHzd0 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 17, 2021

Based on their personnel, it’s likely that the Sixers wouldn’t be too excited to just take on Murray and Walker even if the Spurs throw in a couple of first-rounders.

If the San Antonio Spurs are truly determined to nab the All-Star guard, they will have to bring in a third or fourth team to make that happen as Sixers GM Daryl Morey wants an All-Star attached to any trade for Simmons.

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers interested in Denzel Valentine

Denzel Valentine #45 dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets

The latest NBA rumors claim that the Cleveland Cavaliers are eyeing free agent swingman Denzel Valentine. Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote:

“According to sources, there’s some interest in oft-injured Denzel Valentine, who is said to be healthy.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have 'some interest' in Denzel Valentine, per @ChrisFedor pic.twitter.com/Au45IHEpQd — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 17, 2021

According to Fedor, the Cavs’ top priority is adding a wing player, and Valentine would be a good pick for them.

Valentine played his first four seasons for the Chicago Bulls. He averaged 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game during his stint with the franchise.

NBA Rumors: Isaiah Hartenstein receiving interest from multiple teams

According to NBA rumors from Fedor, the Cleveland Cavaliers' free-agent big man Isaiah Hartenstein had several teams view his workout in Las Vegas, with the Cavs also hoping to bring him back in.

“Assistant general manager Mike Gansey was in attendance, sources say," Fedor wrote. "The Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets also had at least one team representative there. Sources maintain the door is open for Hartenstein to re-sign.”

Based on the NBA Rumors piece regarding their three current needs, the Cavs want Hartenstein to return as a backup to 2021 draft pick Evan Mobley. However, the presence of the other three teams in the workout could derail Cleveland’s chances.

