NBA Rumors Roundup: Lakers could potentially trade 9x All-Star to the Spurs, Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown swap move nearly happened, and more - September 27, 2022

Several NBA rumors are floating around into the start of training camp. One of these rumors suggests that the Los Angeles Lakers could trade Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs.

In other news, Kevin Durant's trade request enticed the Boston Celtics. The team's offer for the Brooklyn Nets superstar involved Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of the trade.

Here are some of the latest NBA rumors for September 27.

NBA trade rumors suggest that Russell Westbrook could be sent to the San Antonio Spurs

While Russell Westbrook is opting to redeem himself this coming season, the Lakers may still trade him.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers are interested in acquiring the explosive point guard. San Antonio doesn't seem to be fazed by Westbrook's expensive NBA contract.

Andy Larsen suggested that the Spurs want the Lakers' first-round picks for 2027 and 2029. San Antonio can offer Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl. This trade could take place because the Lakers are stacked with point guards.

Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown swap move nearly happened

Kevin Durant demanded a trade this past offseason. However, he agreed to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. The organization did try to secure a deal with other NBA teams, including the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics were willing to offer Jaylen Brown and a few other pieces for Kevin Durant. While the trade ended up not happening, Brown was upset with the team's motives. This situation adds conflict to an already tumultuous scenario in Boston.

Could Jae Crowder reunite with the Boston Celtics?

It's been almost 10 years since Jae Crowder made his arrival in the Garden. The last time Jae Crowder put on a Celtics uniform was in 2017. Crowder shined during his first stint in Boston, especially with former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas as his partner.

The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade Jae Crowder. Boston, Dallas, Memphis and Miami are potential destinations. The Celtics are looking for an effective bench player who could lead the second unit of the squad. Despite Jae Crowder's recent figures, he can still knock down shots when it matters.

NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Suns looking to find a trade partner for veteran forward Jae Crowder. "Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix...Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami."

New Orleans Pelicans interested in acquiring Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz are in full rebuild mode this offseason. Jordan Clarkson could be the next to be traded. One of the teams keeping an eye out for Clarkson is the New Orleans Pelicans. According to James Piercey, the Pelicans would send guard Devonte Graham and a 2024 second-round pick to Utah.

In an interview with Complex, Clarkson said he is expecting the unexpected. He's not scared to get traded and is ready to suit up with whatever jersey he needs to put on next season.

"If I’m in a different jersey in a week or tomorrow, I get a phone call and I have to put on whatever jersey it is, I’m just trying to win and take whatever team it is to the next level, to hopefully win a championship one day," Clarkson said.

Carmelo Anthony could sign with the Brooklyn Nets

Former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony is yet to find a team to play for next season. Many are assuming that Melo will return to LA. It remains a possibility.

However, rumors suggest that Carmelo Anthony could sign with the Brooklyn Nets. According to Thomas Darro, Kevin Durant has desired to play with Melo in the past. The Nets have struggled to keep Durant happy recently, and signing Anthony could help the team and appease Durant.

