NBA Rumors Roundup: Marcus Smart signs $77 million extension with Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls interested in Maxi Kleber and more - August 16th, 2021

According to the latest round of NBA rumors, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has agreed to an extension deal on Monday. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are looking to improve their roster further and are reportedly mulling the idea of another big trade.

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart agree to 4-year deal

The Boston Celtics have reportedly found common ground with Marcus Smart regarding a contract extension, per NBA rumors from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has agreed to a four-year, $77 million contract extension, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote.

“The extension -- which begins with the 2022-23 season -- is the maximum allowable off Smart's $14.3 million salary for 2021-22. The deal does not include a player option.”

Smart’s defensive intensity and tenacity on the court have been a huge part of the Celtics’ success over the past few years.

Last season, the seven-year veteran averaged career highs with 13.1 points and 5.7 assists in 48 games. He is expected to be a regular starter next season, likely alongside the recently signed Dennis Schroder.

Marcus Smart’s NBA resume with the @celtics:



☘️ No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft

☘️ 2014-2015 All-Rookie

☘️ 2x All-Defensive team

☘️ All seven years with the franchise



Four more years in Boston. pic.twitter.com/hfAq5FMCCX — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 17, 2021

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls looking to trade for Maxi Kleber

Maxi Kleber #42 shoots against the LA Clippers

In one of the biggest NBA rumors of the day, the Chicago Bulls are eyeing Maxi Kleber from the Dallas Mavericks, according to The Athletic’s Tim Cato.

With the reported interest that the Mavs have on the Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen, Kleber might be the bait that will allow Dallas to reel in its coveted prize.

“I’ve heard Chicago has interest in Kleber; it’s a riskier deal for Dallas giving up both a rotational player and signing Markkanen to a higher salary point,” wrote Cato.

Cato is of the opinion that Kleber has been the more useful player for his team. Whether he’s the better player of the two is up for debate, but Markkanen’s talent definitely makes his ceiling much higher.

If the Dallas Mavericks agree to this sign-and-trade, Cato believes it could be Kleber plus Trey Burke in exchange for Markkanen.

NBA Rumors: Josh Hart and New Orleans Pelicans close to an agreement

Josh Hart #3 reacts after being called for the foul

The New Orleans Pelicans and Josh Hart finally appear to be closing in on a deal, per Wojnarowski.

“Restricted free agent G Josh Hart is closing in on a three-year, $38 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agents Aaron Mintz, Steven Heumann and Dave Spahn of CAA Basketball tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski said in a tweet.

Deal is expected to be finalized soon, per agents. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

After two weeks in free agency, the future of the Villanova product is looking a lot clearer as he will likely continue his career in New Orleans, according to recent NBA rumors.

This development is refreshing news for Zion Williamson and company as they move forward with a familiar face back on the team.

Hart averaged 9.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 47 games last season for the Pelicans. In his last five games before suffering a season-ending injury, he grabbed double-figure rebounds on his way to hauling 13.0 boards.

