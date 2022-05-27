NBA Rumors Roundup: Nets open to Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade, Cavaliers to target 1-time All-Star this offseason and more | May 27th, 2022

The 2022 NBA playoffs are close to ending, with the Golden State Warriors already earning a spot in the NBA Finals. The Warriors are back after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are one loss away from getting eliminated by the Boston Celtics. The Heat have struggled in the past two games as Boston look to secure their first NBA Finals berth since 2010.

With majority of the teams preparing for the NBA Draft and the offseason, more rumors are expected to pop out. Here is the latest NBA rumors roundup for May 27th, 2022 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Andrew Wiggins, Mike Conley among Cavaliers trade targets this summer

Andrew Wiggins of Golden State and Mike Conley of Utah (Photo: SF Chronicle)

The Cleveland Cavaliers came up short in qualifying for the 2022 NBA playoffs. However, the Cavaliers are built to win for the next few years with a good young core of Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. The team is expected to be active this offseason as they try to solidify their roster.

Cavaliers beat writer Chris Fedor was a guest on the HoopsHype podcast with Michael Scotto. Fedor revealed that the team could be interested in acquiring Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors, as well as Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz. He said:

"This is one that I'm watching. I think it's less likely than it was when the postseason started, but it's one that I've heard kicked around inside the walls of Cleveland. It's Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors."

ProCity Hoops @ProCityHoops



- The Cavaliers are potentially interested in Wiggins



(via “This is one that I’m watching. I think it’s less likely than it was when the postseason started, but it’s one I’ve heard kicked around inside the walls of Cleveland. It’s Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors.”- The Cavaliers are potentially interested in Wiggins(via @ChrisFedor “This is one that I’m watching. I think it’s less likely than it was when the postseason started, but it’s one I’ve heard kicked around inside the walls of Cleveland. It’s Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors.”- The Cavaliers are potentially interested in Wiggins(via @ChrisFedor) https://t.co/e7CBKlmJIu

Fedor added:

"My sources tell me J.B. Bickerstaff would love to coach him again, Mike Conley. If Utah decides to move him in an effort to put the right pieces around Donovan Mitchell and shake up that roster. Conley for somebody like Caris LeVert is something I think the Cavs would consider."

Brooklyn Nets open to dealing Kyrie Irving in a sign-and-trade scenario?

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most interesting teams to watch this offseason. After getting swept in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics, the Nets might be in turmoil. Their situation has been very complicated all-season long and it could stay that way.

According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, plenty of NBA teams believe that the Nets are open to the idea of a sign-and-trade deal involving Kyrie Irving. The seven-time All-Star is eligible to sign an extension, but the team appears to be reluctant to give him one due to his unvaccinated status.

"The New York Daily News reported on Wednesday that the Nets were unwilling to offer Irving a long-term contract. SNY has not independently confirmed that report. But if Irving opts out and the Nets have trouble finding common ground with the seven-time All-Star, opposing teams believe the club will be open to exploring trades of Irving," Begley wrote.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral NBA teams believe Nets would be open to a Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade if he opts out, per @IanBegley NBA teams believe Nets would be open to a Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade if he opts out, per @IanBegley https://t.co/y1oVQswiOM

Joel Embiid sends Philly fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet about the Miami Heat

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid sent Sixers fans into a frenzy after his cryptic tweet following the Miami Heat's Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics. Embiid posted that the Heat seems to need another NBA star alongside Jimmy Butler, his friend and former teammate.

Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid Miami needs another Star Miami needs another Star

Even though it was just Embiid's way of messing with fans and possibly taking a shot at Bam Adebayo, some Philly natives were not happy. With the Sixers getting eliminated in the second round, questions will linger if Embiid can actually bring a title to the franchise.

The Heat are on the verge of getting eliminated from the 2022 NBA playoffs by the Celtics. If Miami fails to reach the NBA Finals, some people would think that Pat Riley is going to find an additional star to turn the Heat into real championship contenders.

Howard Eskin @howardeskin ”. grow up! Hey Bro..you need to grow up and act like a pro. ⁦ @JoelEmbiid ⁩ your childish cryptic tweets are not charming or funny. Work in circus if you want to be a clown. Not fair to #Sixers fans. following up with this tweet is ridiculous. “Ok y’all are stupid lmao”. grow up! Hey Bro..you need to grow up and act like a pro. ⁦@JoelEmbiid⁩ your childish cryptic tweets are not charming or funny. Work in circus if you want to be a clown. Not fair to #Sixers fans. following up with this tweet is ridiculous. “Ok y’all are stupid lmao😂😂😂”. grow up! https://t.co/sKCrz8PEfj

Cavaliers looking to keep Collin Sexton for next season

Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be restricted free agent this upcoming offseason. Sexton missed the majority of the 2021-22 NBA season for the Cavaliers due to a knee injury. He's expected to be healthy for next season as he recovers from a torn meniscus.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and Cavaliers beat writer Chris Fedor discussed the team's plans regarding Sexton. Fedor believes that the Cavaliers want to bring back the former top ten pick to Cleveland, but it will all come down to his annual salary.

"My sources tell me at the end of the Sexton negotiations, the two sides were kicking around Bogdan Bogdanovic money, so around $18 million annually. I get the sense that the Cavs are more comfortable in the range of $15-18 million. I think Collin is looking more in the range of $18-22 million," Fedor said.

Jalen Brunson to command $20-25 million annual salary in NBA free agency

Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks is one of the breakout stars of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Brunson, who is set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer, averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 18 games this postseason. He shot 46.6% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc.

According to Yosi Gozlan of HoopsHype, Brunson will test out the free agent market, wherein he is expected to earn an annual salary ranging from $20 to 25 million dollars. The 25-year-old guard has already been linked to several teams, with a sign-and-trade deal always a possibility.

"Brunson could be looking at a contract that starts as low as $20 million annually with offers getting as high as $25 million annually... Brunson could be a sign-and-trade candidate to an over-the-cap team if Dallas decides they do not want a big tax burden this season and could get a first-round pick and a trade exception instead," Gozlan wrote.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Juan Paolo David