NBA Rumors Roundup: Nets preferred option is to keep Kevin Durant, Knicks declined Utah’s demand of 6 first-rounders for Donovan Mitchell, and more | July 16th, 2022 

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have dominated the NBA rumor mill this offseason.

Kevin Durant demanded a trade from the Nets weeks ago, but he could remain in Brooklyn. No offer has enticed the Nets to part with the superstar. With four years left on KD's deal, the franchise has the leverage to take their time to find the best package.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are in pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. New York has eight tradeable first-round picks. They are in a suitable position to land the All-Star guard. The Knicks have engaged in discussions with the Utah Jazz, and the two teams could've struck a deal last Tuesday (July 12th).

No movement on the Kevin Durant trade front; Nets prefer to keep former MVP

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

The Brooklyn Nets have been open to the idea of letting both their superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, leave the franchise this offseason. Durant has even requested a trade. Several teams have shown interest, but none have matched Brooklyn's demands in exchange for their superstar forward.

Recent NBA rumors suggest that Durant staying in Brooklyn is a possibility. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Nets prefer keeping KD because they haven't received a satisfactory offer.

"As for Kevin Durant, here's what there is: nothing," said Windhorst on the 'Get Up' show. "There is no movement here. The executives are leaving Summer League. The executives are going on vacation. At this point, the Nets' preferred situation is for Kevin Durant to stay with them. There is no trade they've got that they like.

"A huge question and what the league is in some ways waiting for is what does Durant feel? He's the one who asked for the trade. Have his feelings changed with some of the avenues for trades dimming?"

Knicks declined Utah's demand of 6 first-round picks and 4 young impact players for Donovan Mitchell

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

The Utah Jazz are entertaining offers for their star guard Donovan Mitchell. They aren't motivated to trade him but could for the right offer. The New York Knicks are engaged in discussions regarding a trade for Mitchell, as per numerous rumors.

The Athletic's Tony Jones recently reported that the two franchises could've struck a deal on Tuesday (July 12th). However, the Knicks backed off after the Jazz demanded six-first round picks, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.

Miami Heat looking for trades to add first-round picks to make a swing at Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

The Miami Heat had a strong offseason last year. However, they fell short of their aspirations, losing in the Conference Finals. They need an efficient scorer outside of Jimmy Butler. The Heat are reportedly eyeing moves for stars like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell.

However, they don't have the assets needed to strike a deal. The Nets and Jazz are both seeking draft compensation for Durant and Mitchell. The Heat will have to get creative with acquiring assets to make a trade.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Heat have been looking into trades that could help them acquire first-round picks.

NBA could investigate Philadelphia 76ers for tampering regarding PJ Tucker's signing

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Four

The Philadelphia 76ers made a handful of moves this offseason. They acquired veteran forward PJ Tucker to bolster their wing depth. Tucker signed a three-year deal to reunite with former Rockets star James Harden in Philly.

Several teams believed Tucker was heading to the 76ers even before the free agency period started. Tucker's agent announced the deal minutes after free agency opened up. That could've drawn the NBA's attention. According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, the league could investigate the Philadelphia 76ers for tampering regarding Tucker's signing.

RJ Barrett's extension eligibility shuts the door on a possible trade move for the Knicks swingman

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

RJ Barrett will likely stay with the New York Knicks for the foreseeable future. Barrett is extension eligible and could command an expensive contract. This has stopped possible suitors from pursuing him.

According to Heavy.com, the Knicks don't intend to trade Barrett, either.

“R.J. is extension-eligible. That is a tough position. He might want max money or something close to it. He is not going to get it. It’s a tough negotiation for the Knicks with that because you have to commit to $30 million per year for a guy who is very good as a scorer and has potential but has not shown he is an elite player, really.

"There is interest in R.J. but no one wants to trade for him, then take on the job of negotiating with him. Let the Knicks do that,” The executive told Heavy.com’s, Sean Deveney.

