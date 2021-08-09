NBA Rumors Roundup: New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks interested in Lauri Markkanen, why Bradley Beal to Denver Nuggets fell through and more - August 8, 2021

There weren’t many NBA rumors on Sunday, but there were two major ones surrounding the Chicago Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen and the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal.

A week into the league’s start of free agency, NBA rumors have started to settle down a bit due to signings and trades becoming official almost as soon as we hear of them. Nevertheless, we have the latest rumblings around the association in our roundup today.

NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks want Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen #24 at halfcourt.

Markkanen’s time with the Bulls appears to be over and he has no shortage of suitors. The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported that the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in the 24-year-old and they have the means to acquire him.

“The Pelicans have expressed interest in Lauri Markkanen and hold a sizable trade exception ($17 million) to take the restricted free agent in on a contract he seeks, sources say.”

NBA rumors state that Markkanen is raring to leave Chicago, ane he recently confirmed the same as well. As the NBA investigates the Lonzo Ball trade last week, one has to wonder if the Finnish forward could be inserted into that deal, as Marc Stein noted the fact that the sign-and-trade last Monday was still incomplete.

“Markkanen says he does not want to return to Chicago but has yet to manufacture a better option than one last season as a Bull to gain unrestricted free agency,” Stein said in a tweet.

“The Bulls and Pels also still haven't completed their Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade which is now under NBA investigation.”

According to NBA rumors from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor in an episode of "The Mismatch" podcast (per Sports Illustrated), the Mavericks are also a potential suitor for Markkanen.

“One other team to watch for Markkanen is the Dallas Mavericks. I’ve heard they also have interest, so there’s some sign-and-trade possibilities involving him with Charlotte and Dallas.”

Bulls restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen tells Finnish journalist @AJ_Sipila he wants out of Chicago: “We have offers from several different teams. I want a fresh start to my NBA career somewhere else.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 6, 2021

The Hornets are probably already out of the running for Markkanen after signing Kelly Oubre Jr., but the Mavs are still in play, especially if they are committed to move center Kristaps Porzingis.

NBA Rumors: Denver Nuggets didn’t want to give up Michael Porter Jr. for Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal #3 dribbles against the Sixers.

In one of the biggest NBA rumors revealed recently, the Denver Nuggets were closing in on a deal for Bradley Beal, but pulled out after Michael Porter Jr. became part of the asking price for the All-Star guard.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer was a guest on the latest episode of “The Navs Effect” podcast where he shared NBA rumors, including the inside story of how the reported Beal trade fizzled out in the end.

“In those Bradley Beal trade conversations from what I was told, Denver wasn't going to give up Michael Porter Jr. in those conversations,” Fischer said. “That's where they never really made headway there.”

Bradley Beal heard that a few teams would be interested in him next offseason.



“I been heard Charlotte, Boston, Miami, and Golden State. Preferably, if I had to choose one, I think I’d go with Boston”



(h/t) @ZachLowe_NBA pic.twitter.com/TexHxEP6EC — NBA Central (@ThNBACentral) August 4, 2021

Beal is one of the league’s premier players but the Nuggets probably foresee a similar future for Porter, who emerged last season as one of the team’s top scorers. He’s growing by leaps and bounds, and Denver isn’t about to give up on him just yet.

NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans ready to hand Josh Hart short-term deal

Josh Hart #3 reacts after being call for a foul.

According to NBA rumors courtesy of Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the Pelicans would like to keep Josh Hart but are unwilling to give him a long-term contract.

Pelicans like Josh Hart’s energy and rebounding to help fill out their bench.



Some in NOLA are hopeful that the restricted free agent would consider coming back on a short term deal.



We shall see. pic.twitter.com/dgqGSTbJB9 — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) August 8, 2021

Hart emerged as one of the best rebounding guards in the game last season, and his defense is another selling point for him. A late injury kept him from finishing the campaign, which was unfortunate at a time when he was building his case for a rich contract this summer.

“Cavs have had discussions about a sign-and-trade for RFA Josh Hart, sources say.”



(via @ChrisFedor) pic.twitter.com/EiGDB4BHAp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 4, 2021

Whether another team swoops in to offer him a contract beyond the Pelicans’ reach or not remains to be seen.

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers sign BJ Boston

Finishing up on NBA rumors this weekend is the LA Clippers, who reportedly signed second-round pick Brandon Boston Jr. on Sunday, per The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

“Clippers’ BJ Boston – the No. 51 pick in the 2021 NBA draft – is signing a two-year guaranteed rookie deal, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium,” Charania tweeted. “Clippers targeted the forward in the draft, paid to acquire the 51st pick and have a third-year team option on Boston.”

Sportrac’s Keith Smith explained the details of the deal in one of his most recent NBA rumors.

“BJ Boston is getting $2.5 million guaranteed in his deal with the LA Clippers, sources tell Spotrac,” Smith explained.

“That's the most guaranteed money in history for a draft pick in the 50s that didn't spend time as an overseas draft-and-stash before coming to the NBA.”

Boston averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his only collegiate season in Kentucky. He was tied for the Wildcats’ scoring lead and was their top steals guy with 1.3 per game. The 6-foot-6 guard was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game and was named as a First Team Naismith All-American.

