NBA Rumors Roundup: New York Knicks still could land Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett agrees to four-year deal, and more - August 30, 2022

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James agreeing to an extension was a massive story in the NBA rumors roundup. However, reports continue to emerge surrounding his teammate Russell Westbrook as the franchise looks at ways to improve their roster, according to the latest NBA rumors.

Here are the latest NBA rumors for August 30, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

RJ Barrett to sign a four-year extension with the New York Knicks

New York Knicks have been omnipresent in NBA rumors this summer

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have agreed to a four-year extension for guard RJ Barrett ahead of the 2022-23 season. The deal is worth $120 million. Barrett will earn nearly $30 million a year starting in the 2023-24 season.

"New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell," Woj wrote.

Brooklyn Nets rumored to sign Markieff Morris

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Brooklyn Nets have looked into signing former LA Lakers forward Markieff Morris. Stein reported that the Nets are in advanced talks with the forward as the franchise is looking to add depth to its frontcourt.

"The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say," Marc Stein wrote.

New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz might re-start conversations around Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is the headline act in this NBA rumors roundup

Despite agreeing to a four-year extension for RJ Barrett, the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz could resume negotiations for Donavon Mitchell. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the two franchises could have a conversation surrounding Mitchell before training camp.

"Once the Knicks committed to Barrett's extension, management became resigned to the fact that there's a much more difficult path to an offseason deal to acquire Mitchell. Nevertheless, neither Utah nor New York is ruling out restarting the talks before the start of training camps in late September, sources said," Woj said.

Dwyane Wade believes Carmelo Anthony will sign with a team

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade spoke about Carmelo Anthony's future. According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Wade believes Melo will sign for a team that genuinely wants him and allows him to contribute.

"The place that’s going to allow him to be Melo & understand that he still can play the game of basketball. A place where they can allow Melo to play the game he loves the way that Melo can," Wade said.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB Carmelo Anthony’s next team is the ‘place that wants him’ says Dwyane Wade.



“The place that’s going to allow him to be Melo & understand that he still can play the game of basketball.”



Utah Jazz willing to do a deal without RJ Barrett

According to the New York Post, the Utah Jazz could still trade Donavon Mitchell to the Knicks without receiving RJ Barrett. Multiple reports suggest the Jazz want draft capital more than anything else.

"Not having Barrett in the deal would not seem to be deal-breaker. Sources contend unprotected picks are more important to Utah, which reportedly is after the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 picks in what could be a three-team deal," the report read.

