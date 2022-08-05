NBA Rumors Roundup: No team wants to help the Nets facilitate a Kevin Durant trade, Kyrie Irving feeling comfortable in Brooklyn heading into next season and more | August 5th, 2022

The latest NBA rumors suggest that Kevin Durant will meet with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to discuss his situation. The Nets have not been able to find the right offer for Durant, who requested a trade before the start of free agency. A few teams reportedly made offers for KD, but the Nets declined them.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving has been relatively quiet regarding his situation in Brooklyn. After failing to find the right sign-and-trade scenario, Irving opted into his contract next season. Despite being linked to the LA Lakers, the Nets guard is expected to play for the Nets in the 2022-23 season.

Here is the latest NBA rumors roundup for Aug. 8 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

NBA executives believe the Utah Jazz will have a fire sale soon

Royce O'Neale, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz were officially on a rebuild when they traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Royce O'Neal to the Brooklyn Nets. The Jazz are also trying to trade Donovan Mitchell, who is expected to fetch more assets than Gobert.

Several NBA executives told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that the Jazz are looking for as many as six first round picks. They want a bigger haul for Mitchell, who is the team's best player. Utah got four first round picks for Gobert, a young player in Walker Kessler and several role players.

If Mitchell gets traded, the executives believe that the Jazz will begin a fire sale on their remaining veterans. Mike Conley is a hot commodity for NBA teams looking for a veteran point guard. Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic are walking buckets, while Patrick Beverley is still a capable perimeter defender.

No team wants to help the Nets facilitate a Kevin Durant trade

Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA.

The market for Kevin Durant has been slow over the past month as he remains with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai sometime this week to discuss their situation. While there were some rumored offers from the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, the Nets were not interested.

According to Ian Begley of SNY.com, no team was willing to help the Nets facilitate a deal. A third and fourth teams were reportedly needed to make a possible trade work, but none were open to the idea. Sources familiar with the situation told Begley that there's pessimism within the Brooklyn organization.

Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA entering next season. His injury history might scare some teams, but he's a proven winner and champion. He also has four years remaining in his contract. He may be under team control due to his salary, but there's no telling if he could demand a trade after a year or two.

Myles Turner still happy in Indiana despite trade rumors

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner has been linked to many NBA trade rumors this offseason. Turner was part of a potential deal to the LA Lakers with Buddy Hield in exchange for Russell Westbrook. However, the trade fell through because the Indiana Pacers wanted two first round picks.

Despite hearing his name on the NBA rumor mill, Turner remains happy in Indiana. According to HoopsHype, the Pacers big man continued to do work in the community this offseason. He's also excited to play alongside Tyrese Haliburton next season.

In an interview with Anscape, Turner revealed that he's used to all the NBA rumors since he's dealt with them for several years already.

"This is my fifth offseason with trade rumors going on," Turner said. "'He's going to land here. He's going to do this. He going to do that.' I am finally numb to it, in a sense. So that's another thing that I was proud of myself for as well."

Kyrie Irving feels comfortable with the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has been tumultuous. Irving, when on the court, remains one of the best players in the league. However, injuries and controversies have surrounded him. His vaccination stance made him miss 59 games last season.

Things got worse when the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs. Irving had a player option, which he exercised after failing to find a possible sign-and-trade deal. The summer got even weirder when Kevin Durant requested a trade after Irving opted into his contract.

But despite everything that has happened since last year, Irving is reportedly happy in Brooklyn. Ian Begley of SNY.com reported that the one-time NBA champ is in a "good place." He is also expected to suit up and play for the Nets in the upcoming season.

Rockets not expected to trade Eric Gordon anytime soon

Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets made Eric Gordon available via trade at last season's deadline. However, Gordon ended up remaining in Houston, wherein he still has $19.5 million salary for next season. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Rockets are not going to trade Gordon this summer.

Scotto explained that Houston may use his large salary for a major trade at next year's trade deadline. Gordon's ability to score, make plays and shoot the basketball will be attractive to contenders. The LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers were linked to him this summer, but the Rockets stand pat.

With Gordon out of the NBA rumors for now, KJ Martin is the player the Rockets might explore trading. Houston has a crowded forward situation with players such as Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jae'Sean Tate. Martin has a contract for two more seasons, but the second year is a team option.

