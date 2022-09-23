NBA Rumors Roundup: OKC Thunder not planning to trade young star guard, Warriors to discuss contract extension with Jordan Poole, and more | September 23, 2022

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the OKC Thunder have no plans to trade their young star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder are in the middle of a rebuild that could be slowed down by Chet Holmgren's injury. Gilgeous-Alexander was named a possible target for the New York Knicks after they failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly ready to discuss a contract extension with Jordan Poole. The Warriors have until Oct. 17, a day before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, to sign Poole to an extension. If they fail to agree a deal, he will become a restricted free agent next offseason.

Alex Caruso could start at point guard for Bulls

Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls in action during the 2021-22 season

The Chicago Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Ball is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left knee next week.

He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. Ball notably underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in January this year.

The Bulls were one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference last season before injuries ravaged their roster. With Ball set to be out for a period of time, head coach Billy Donovan will have to find a replacement within the team.

According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, Alex Caruso will likely earn the starting nod at training camp. Caruso can handle the ball, but his most important asset is his defense. He may not be a lethal scorer, but Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic can shoulder the offensive load.

Other potential candidates for the starting job include Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White. Dragic is an NBA veteran who had a good showing at this year's EuroBasket. Dosunmu filled in admirably as the starter late into last season, while White is better suited as a scorer off the bench.

OKC Thunder not planning to trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder is one of the best young players in the NBA.

When the New York Knicks unsurprisingly failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell this offseason, they were immediately linked to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 24-year-old OKC Thunder guard is one of the best young players in the NBA today.

However, the Thunder are in the middle of a full blown rebuild and are poised to tank in a bid to sign Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 draft.

It's not the first time Gilgeous-Alexander's name has been mentioned in trade rumors, but Thunder general manager Sam Presti refuted all such reports. Presti said (as per Thunderous Intentions):

"The only reason we are talking about it is because another player on another team got traded and the aggregation machine needs more content.

"We love Shai. He is going to be such a good player. The thing about him is, you can not get long-term results with short-term people."

Gilgeous-Alexander will enter the first year of his five-year, $172 million rookie max extension next season. He's set to miss training camp and possibly the early part of the season due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

Heat emerge as potential destination for Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder in action for the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns had the best record in the NBA last season, but failed to make it past the Western Conference semifinals. They are currently in the process of being sold after team owner Robert Sarver was found guilty of workplace misconduct.

The Suns are still considered contenders, but could retool their roster and are reportedly trying to move Crowder. ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed on "NBA Today" earlier this week that Phoenix are actively shopping Crowder and there are several suitors.

Evan Sidery



Windhorst also relays Phoenix is working on a long-term contract extension for Cam Johnson.

One of the teams reportedly interested in Crowder is the Miami Heat, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The Heat are looking to find a suitable replacement for P.J. Tucker, who joined the Philadelphia 76ers. Crowder previously played for Miami in 2020 and is rumored to be interested in a reunion.

Warriors to discuss contract extension with Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole in action during the 2022 NBA Finals

Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are reportedly ready to discuss a contract extension, as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Warriors general manager Bob Myers revealed in a news conference that they will speak with Poole's representatives after their preseason tour of Japan.

The Warriors will face the Washington Wizards in two preseason games on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. That means the Warriors and Poole will likely start negotiations in early October.

The 23-year-old guard could sign a four-year, $80 million contract, or a deal closer to Anfernee Simons' $100 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bob Myers said the Warriors will meet with Jordan Poole's representation to discuss a possible contract extension after the upcoming Tokyo trip. So early October. It'll be the first substantial negotiations between the sides.

Poole was one of the most improved players in the NBA last season and was a vital part of the Warriors' championship run. He averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game across 74 games.

The problem for Golden State is that they have other players eligible for an extension in Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors could have some tough decisions to make in the near future.

NBA franchise could be sold for $3 billion

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has put the team up for sale

Robert Sarver has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.

Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year and fined $10 million for workplace misconduct. Many felt the punishment wasn't severe enough, with several calling for a lifetime ban and for him to sell his NBA franchise.

According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the Suns are currently valued at around $1.8 to $1.9 billion. Vorkunov estimated that Sarver could sell the team for as much as $3 billion, making it the most expensive sale in NBA history.

It would surpass Steve Ballmer's purchase of the LA Clippers from Donald Sterling for $2 billion in 2014.

But who could have that kind of money to buy the Suns?

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has named Jeff Bezos, Bob Iger, Larry Ellison and Laurene Jobs as potential buyers. Bezos, Igler and Ellison are former CEOs of Amazon, Disney and Oracle, respectively. Jobs is the widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

