NBA Rumors Roundup: Philadelphia 76ers looking to form a ‘Big Three,’ Phoenix Suns star to test free agency in the summer and more - May 17, 2022

With the playoffs down to the final four teams, NBA rumors are coming thick and fast from camps of teams that are still in contention for the championship as well as teams that are at home and looking ahead to next season.

There has been constant talk of the roster changes that the Philadelphia 76ers might make and obviously the Los Angeles Lakers as well, given the horrendous campaign endured by the latter.

With that said, here are the latest NBA rumors for May 17th brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Philadelphia 76ers looking to assemble a 'Big Three'

After a disappointing loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals, one of the biggest NBA rumors to be leaked out of the Philly camp is the notion of General Manager Daryl Morey looking to assemble a Big Three in Philly.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Morey is looking to add another star to Joel Embiid and James Harden this summer, in order to bring a championship to Philly. Windhorst said:

"I promise you that Daryl Morey has big, giant plans to acquire another star. Whether he's going to execute it, I don't know. But part of getting that done is to require Harden to take some sort of pay cut."

Deandre Ayton set to be a restricted free agent this summer

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is set to test the waters of free agency this summer as a restricted free agent.

The Suns front office and Ayton were unable to come to terms on a new deal as Ayton wanted a max extension, while the Suns refused to give him that, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Woj said:

"Going into this season, Deandre Ayton did not feel valued by this Phoenix organization. They were not able to come to an agreement on a rookie extension.

"He wanted a max deal. He would not move off that. So now he moves toward restricted free agency this summer where now he'll have some more options. But ultimately Phoenix can still match an offer out there and keep him if he signs an offer sheet with another team."

Head coaching candidates being asked on how they would utilize Russell Westbrook by the LA Lakers

NBA rumors have been leaking all summer long of the desire of the LA Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook.

However, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers are asking their head coaching candidates on how they will utilize Russell Westbrook for the upcoming season, suggesting that the Lakers maybe do plan to keep a hold of Westbrook. Amick said:

"Sources say their coaching candidates have been asked to discuss how they would use him in their system during interviews. The takeaway for candidates, it seems, is that maximizing Westbrook’s presence after his disastrous 2021-22 season is considered an important part of this job."

Philadelphia 76ers not expected to offer James Harden the max

Philly's newest star James Harden has struggled at the start of his career with his new team. They were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the second round.

But the bigger issue concerning Harden and one of the biggest NBA rumors of the summer is his contract. He is looking to sign a new max contract, with the 76ers having no intention of offering one to Harden.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, nobody believes that the 76ers will offer Harden a new max contract in the summer. Windhorst said:

"I think, at this point, nobody in the NBA believes that the 76ers are going to give James Harden a max contract."

Chris Paul announces that he won't retire in the summer

Yet another season where Chris Paul, dubbed the "Point God," fell short of winning an NBA championship. The floor general had to address NBA rumors regarding his retirement in the summer.

Paul confirmed that he will not be retiring during the off-season and will be returning next year healthier. The 37-year-old played with a quad injury in the series against Dallas, according to Marc Spears of Andscape. Paul said:

"I'm not retiring tomorrow, thank God. Hopefully, I'm healthy coming back. But I'm [going to] keep playing."

