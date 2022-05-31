NBA Rumors Roundup: Utah Jazz star unlikely to move to the New York Knicks, 10-time All-Star's decline evident according to an anonymous league executive, and more - May 31, 2022 

The NBA Finals are nearing us, but there is no shortage of NBA rumors. The final two teams standing this year are the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. Both teams have been embroiled in incredible battles throughout the postseason.

However, NBA rumors keep on coming. Teams have constantly leaked information about the direction of travel of players and franchises. The LA Lakers and other teams have made the airwaves, while players like Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook are also not too far from making news.

With that said, here are some of the latest NBA rumors for May 31 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Donovan Mitchell unlikely to move to the New York Knicks

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz - Game 6

The Utah Jazz and their shortcomings over the last couple of years have led to plenty of speculation about the future of Donovan Mitchell. He is their best player by far.

Mitchell has been constantly linked with the likes of the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks. However, according to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, the Knicks are unlikely to be a destination for Mitchell. Fischer wrote:

"League sources regularly mention New York's main offseason focus is to improve at the point guard position, but acquiring Utah's other All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, remains highly unlikely."

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer bleacherreport.com/articles/10037… The word surrounding OG Anunoby’s trade candidacy, featuring Portland and Utah; New York’s options at point guard if they do strike out on Jalen Brunson, latest coaching intel from Charlotte, and more @BR_NBA The word surrounding OG Anunoby’s trade candidacy, featuring Portland and Utah; New York’s options at point guard if they do strike out on Jalen Brunson, latest coaching intel from Charlotte, and more @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10037…

Jerami Grant continues to be linked with the Portland Trail Blazers

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have their eyes set on Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. They are keen to build a competitive team around superstar Damian Lillard. This is yet another NBA rumor to come out of Portland.

According to James L. Edwards III and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Trail Blazers have been linked with Grant all season long. They continue to be interested in him. They wrote:

"The Portland Trail Blazers have been the team linked most to Grant over the last few months and, per sources, remain among the most interested in acquiring Grant via trade."

LA Lakers not keen on giving up assets to trade Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

NBA rumors have been leaking all summer long about the future of Russell Westbrook. The LA Lakers find themselves in a conundrum.

However, according to Marc Stein, the Lakers are not too keen on finding a new home for Westbrook if they need to part ways with assets. Marc Stein wrote:

"The Lakers are tuning out the skeptics yet again and insisting to anyone who will listen that they would rather keep Russell Westbrook on the roster for next season than surrender additional assets to convince someone to trade for him.

"The Lakers are also said to be adamant that they won’t release the former MVP and eat his $47.1 million player option for next season after Westbrook picks it up."

Unnamed NBA Executive believes that James Harden's decline is evident

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden continue to be part of NBA rumors coming out of the camps of teams. An unnamed executive in the league believes that it is very evident of the decline of James Harden and his prowess, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Mannix wrote:

"The decline is evident. You can see it in his ability to create space, to create the shots he would usually generate. He doesn’t have the burst. People aren’t scared of him driving and scoring. They are challenging that step back more frequently. He’s just not the same player."

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo James Harden attempted just 2 shots in the 2nd half, missing both, as the 76ers are knocked out of the playoffs.



Harden's last made bucket was at the 3:31 mark of the 2nd quarter. James Harden attempted just 2 shots in the 2nd half, missing both, as the 76ers are knocked out of the playoffs.Harden's last made bucket was at the 3:31 mark of the 2nd quarter. https://t.co/bYRUGIUOfl

Christian Wood continues to be linked with an exit from the Houston Rockets

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets' Christian Wood continues to be linked with a trade away from the Rockets, according to the latest report from The Athletic. NBA rumors keep coming out of the Rockets.

According to a report from The Athletic, there are still trade whispers revolving around Christian Wood that started before the NBA Trade Deadline. Ultimately, nothing transpired at the deadline, but there’s no guarantee that won’t be the case during the offseason.

